6:30 a.m.: It's a Tuesday morning, and I'm already starting to set myself up for good sleep. After waking up, I open my blinds to allow as much natural light in as possible. I also make my morning routine enjoyable to help buffer against stress that I may encounter during the day that might interfere with my sleep. I do this by listening to energizing music or an intriguing podcast while I'm getting ready and preparing my favorite coffee drink that puts me in a good mood. I start with a workout first thing in the morning, which also helps me to sleep well at night.