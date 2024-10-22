I'm A Sleep Researcher & This Is Exactly How I Prep For A Night Of A+ Sleep

9:55 p.m.: I spray my sheets and pillow with rosemary-scented pillow spray, climb in bed, and grab my Kindle. Technically speaking, the bed is supposed to be used for sleep and sex only, but for me, reading is soporific and it's part of my ritual. I am currently reading Stephen King's Fairy Tale. I love his storytelling, but I will need to be careful if this particular story gets too disturbing or scary. If that happens, I'll have to make this a daytime-only book so that it doesn't keep me up at night or give me nightmares. So far, though, it's a nice story about a boy and a dog and a somewhat mysterious old man.