I see sleep as my commute to tomorrow. I think, "What time do I need to wake up in the morning?" Then I think backward, figuring out how much sleep I need to be as effective as I want to be, then figure out when I need to get to bed with enough time to get that amount of sleep. Then I figure out what time I need to start winding down so that I am ready for sleep at the right time. Thinking that way means I almost always get the sleep I need and almost never need an alarm because I wake up well rested in the morning.