What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

If you don't notice anything off with your sinuses or skin health, it's probably not a problem; but she notes that anyone who frequently gets colds or flu, like children and elderly folks, should be even more vigilant.

One concern for many people with dry skin is transepidermal water loss (TWEL)1 , or losing moisture in your skin.

When this happens, it can lead to compromised skin barrier function, which has a domino effect and may cause redness, texture, dullness, accentuated wrinkles, and even breakouts. And guess what? TWEL occurs more overnight, as your skin is more permeable 2 while you snooze.