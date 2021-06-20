mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The Unexpected Trick To Protect Your Hair From Pool Water This Summer

The Unexpected Trick To Protect Your Hair From Pool Water This Summer

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman by the Pool

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 20, 2021 — 11:17 AM

Ever wondered why your hair turns crispy, frazzled, and fried come summer? Well, you can tip your sun hat to the scorching UV rays (yes, your hair can experience sun damage), but pool water also happens to be a common culprit. Most pools contain chlorine (even saltwater pools), which can yank precious oil and moisture from your strands and leave them strawlike. 

Not to mention, chlorine also produces a chemical reaction that can weaken the hair shaft—that's why those with color-treated hair (especially if there's bleaching involved) are ill-advised to continuously dunk their strands, as the reaction can dull the pigment. 

That's not to say you must sit out of the summer fun: According to a recent TikTok gem by hairstylist Matt Newman, just stash a conditioner in your pool tote before heading out for a dip. You're likely already hauling some sunscreen anyway (right?), and the extra bottle can save your strands from pool water woes. 

A hack to protect your hair from pool water. 

Behold, the hack: "If you want to protect your hair from chlorine in the pool, add a little conditioner to your hair," Newman says. "It's a great barrier from the chlorine on your hair." 

Why does this work? You see, while chlorine splits open the hair shaft and sucks out all the moisture, conditioners, by nature, help seal down the cuticle and add back hair-healthy nutrients. "Conditioner's role is to increase the moisture content of the hair and improve its elasticity, smooth the cuticle, and soften the hair fiber," writes hair consultant and trichologist Sarah Roberts about types of conditioners. It's like the antithesis of chlorine-ravaged hair—it keeps your strands soft, shiny, and healthy. 

In terms of which conditioner to use, you have options: Use a leave-in for easy application (as many come in spray nozzles); a rinse-out conditioner for tons of slip (especially helpful if your hair tends to become matted post-swim); or a deep conditioner if you really want to ramp up the nutrients. "Think of deep conditioners as a five-star meal for your hair," says Roberts. This fragrance-free, dermatologist-approved option from SEEN Hair Care fits the bill. 

At the pool, simply rake your product of choice through your strands before dunking. Newman applies his conditioner to wet locks, but you can saturate dry strands as well—in fact, it may be helpful to provide a protective coating before coming into contact with any chlorine. Or if it's easier to comb the conditioner through wet hair, you can always step under the shower spray for a hot minute and apply your conditioner there (just don't rinse it out!). 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Here's your pool day essentials checklist: sunscreen (first and foremost), towel, sunglasses...conditioner? According to Newman, the product seals in moisture while creating a barrier between the pool water and your hair. It's an easy tip that truly makes a difference on crispy strands.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Home

4 Essential Features Of A Pollinator-Friendly Garden

Emma Loewe
4 Essential Features Of A Pollinator-Friendly Garden
Beauty

These 9 All-Star Mascaras Won't Irritate Sensitive Eyes

Alexandra Engler
These 9 All-Star Mascaras Won't Irritate Sensitive Eyes
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Routines

Jump Rope vs. Running: Which Type Of Workout Is Better For You?

Abby Moore
Jump Rope vs. Running: Which Type Of Workout Is Better For You?
Beauty

This Alarming Ingredient Is Found In Half Of Makeup Products, Study Finds

Alexandra Engler
This Alarming Ingredient Is Found In Half Of Makeup Products, Study Finds
Spirituality

The 4 "Cardinal" Zodiac Signs + The Traits & Challenges Of Each

Sarah Regan
The 4 "Cardinal" Zodiac Signs + The Traits & Challenges Of Each
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Summer Solstice 2021: Rituals For Basking In The Longest Day Of The Year

Barbara Biziou
Summer Solstice 2021: Rituals For Basking In The Longest Day Of The Year
Integrative Health

These Cooling Weighted Blankets Are Designed To Chill Out Hot Sleepers

Abby Moore
These Cooling Weighted Blankets Are Designed To Chill Out Hot Sleepers
Integrative Health

Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Solved My Bloating*

Kendall King
Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Solved My Bloating*
Motivation

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shares One Of The Secrets To Her Success

Kristine Thomason
Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shares One Of The Secrets To Her Success
Mental Health

Being Black In America Comes With A Unique Kind Of Anxiety. Here Are 4 Ways To Cope

Rheeda Walker, Ph.D.
Being Black In America Comes With A Unique Kind Of Anxiety. Here Are 4 Ways To Cope
Spirituality

This Week Will Bring Glamorous New Beginnings, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
This Week Will Bring Glamorous New Beginnings, According To Astrologers
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-use-conditioner-before-swimming

Your article and new folder have been saved!