Why You Should Use A Brown Liner Under Your Lip Color 

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
June 28, 2022 — 23:05 PM

While your favorite concealer or mascara may earn a permanent spot in your makeup lineup, lip colors are often more interchangeable. Whether you’re testing out a new trusty red or looking for a "my lip but better” shade, the journey to nailing down a perfect lip color is, well, a journey. 

If this sounds like a familiar dilemma, TikTok may have a solution for you. A recent hack has hit the ground running, claiming to make any lip color look a bit better if you’re not loving it already.

How to make any lip color work for you.  

If you think the new lip color you bought is mediocre at best, here’s what you need to do: Prep your color with brown lip liner. It creates a slight barrier around the lipstick you’re layering on, so the color will bleed into to the very edge of the liner and blend into a cohesive look. 

This trick will help bring some definition back to your lips, especially if you’re experimenting with a lighter shade. And if you overline your lips just a bit, you might be able to trick some more volume as well. 

There are tons of brown lip liners out there, but you’ll want to find a creamy formula that’s hydrating and easy to blend. This way you’ll avoid the liner-only look we mentioned earlier (unless that’s what you’re going for, then please, carry on!). 

Kosas

Kosas Hotliner
Kosas

Hotliner

$19

The Kosas Hotliner in the shade "Supreme" is an A+ pick for this look. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, making it ultra-hydrating and oh-so easy to blend. After you line your lips, simply glide on whatever color you’re working with and follow up with a gloss or lip balm to lock in the moisture for a lasting look. And voila! Now you can level up any lip colors you have lying around in seconds. 

The takeaway. 

You may often switch out your lip color in an effort to try something new, but not every color hits home right away. This hack will help you define your lips and add a bit more spark to what may have previously come off as a dull shade. Now if you’re trying to get a smooth, plump canvas for this look, you’ll want to keep an effective lip balm on hand, too—here are some of our top picks.  

