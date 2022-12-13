Many folks swear by a toner for their second skin care step post-cleanse. While this isn’t a necessity for those looking to keep their routine streamlined, it is one easy way to add hydration to the skin and boost your barrier—but what type of toner you use makes all the difference.

For those with oily or acne-prone skin, using an astringent toner with ingredients like witch hazel, gentle exfoliants, or tea tree may help ease the shine. However, these astringent toners aren’t going to help you out in the winter.

“Be careful not to overdo it, as astringent toners often contain alcohol and can be overly drying and disruptive to the skin barrier,” board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD, once told mbg.

Instead, opt for a hydrating essence: This type of toner often comes free of drying ingredients, instead packed with powerful hydrators like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides, and aloe vera.