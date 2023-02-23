The Best Collagen Supplements All Share This Characteristic – Does Your Fave? 

The answer is yes—we’re talking about vitamins. More specifically, vitamin C. See, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant1 . Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production2 , help tend to damaged collagen, and regulate collagen synthesis3 , or the pathway in which collagen is made.*

However, your body cannot make vitamin C on its own; it must be ingested daily. Hence, why vitamin C is such an important ingredient to have already built into your collagen supplement.

Another superstar micronutrient for skin: vitamin E. Consuming enough vitamin E offers an internal approach to healthy skin. For starters, vitamin E intake protects against collagen cross-linking4 , a process that plays a role in skin aging.*

When collagen cross-links5 , it becomes hard and stiff, and that leads to damage. Vitamin E also helps manage the integrity of the skin barrier6 , which functions to protect the body from irritants, allergens, and excess water loss—suffice it to say, it’s a great addition to any skin-loving formula.*

