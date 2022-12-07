For those of us who bleed, you likely already know how your cycle can impact everything from your mood, to your sex drive, to your energy levels. But when was the last time you explained to your partner what was happening in your body?

According to licensed sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, if you don't already talk to your partner about your cycle, you might want to start.

"Knowing your own cycle, and then to be able to share that with your partner, is so beneficial for a lot of different reasons," she says. Your partner can not only understand your experience better, she explains, but they can also support you in whichever phase of your cycle you're in.

For instance, Blaylock-Solar says that when she experiences cramps, her husband is more attentive. Or consider the differences in how you feel during ovulation, versus the luteal phase right before your period. When you're ovulating, you're going to have more energy (and a higher sex drive), and during the luteal phase, you could experience PMS symptoms like headaches, anxiety, and moodiness.

"Our bodies are very similar to the natural environment, and learning to honor our own powerful internal cyclical nature is a gift," certified women's hormonal health coach Nicole Jardim previously wrote for mbg. "If the people we share our lives with are ignorant of these changes, we’ll never be able to take the best care of ourselves or our partners."