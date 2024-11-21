Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

It's Time To Start Treating Wrinkles At Their Source — Here's How

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
November 21, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Skin Care
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
November 21, 2024

When it comes to maintaining smooth skin free of fine lines, there are just as many do's as there are don'ts (even though it can feel like the latter dominates beauty conversations). Piling on harsh products and getting too much sun exposure without adequate protection are well-known no no's.

But negatives aside, there's a lot you can do to promote tighter, more elastic skin. Better to be proactive, no? Here's one quick, daily tip that addresses wrinkles at their root cause.

Why you should consume collagen daily for firmer skin

It's simple: A loss of collagen causes wrinkles. But what does collagen have to do with skin aging, anyway? Well, let's not forget that your skin is made up of collagen. It's an essential part of the structure of our skin, bone, cartilage, and muscle that helps tissues to be more elastic and withstand stretching (so, for example, it keeps skin looking young and supple).

While you do make your very own supply of collagen naturally, it declines as you age. Starting in your 20s, collagen levels decrease about 1% each year1 (we know—much sooner than expected). Plus, other lifestyle and environmental factors can reduce your collagen production, such as sun damage, high-sugar diets2, stress, and more—you can read about all of them here.

So when your collagen begins to degrade at a quicker rate than you naturally produce it, whether that's caused by environmental changes or age, that's when your skin's elasticity and tightness become compromised (among other full-body effects). 

The answer: While you can't apply collagen to your skin and expect it to replenish your internal bank, you can ingest it. Specifically, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen1 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin—so keep an eye out for "hydrolyzed collagen peptides" on your product labels.

Not sure where to look? Here's a curated list of the nine best collagen supplements on the market, (all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.) to get you started.

The takeaway

If you're already doing what you can to protect the skin topically, good on you. The next best thing you can do is work on skin aging at its core—which means increasing your collagen production via supplementation and topical products like retinol (though be mindful not to overdo it). 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)
Home

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)

Carleigh Ferrante

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician
Beauty

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician

Hannah Frye

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3
Beauty

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3

Hannah Frye

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs
Beauty

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs

Hannah Frye

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*
Beauty

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*

Alexandra Engler

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm
Beauty

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

Jamie Schneider

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research
Beauty

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research

Alexandra Engler

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)
Home

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)

Carleigh Ferrante

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician
Beauty

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician

Hannah Frye

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3
Beauty

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3

Hannah Frye

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs
Beauty

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs

Hannah Frye

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*
Beauty

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*

Alexandra Engler

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm
Beauty

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

Jamie Schneider

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research
Beauty

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research

Alexandra Engler

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)
Home

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)

Carleigh Ferrante

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician
Beauty

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician

Hannah Frye

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3
Beauty

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3

Hannah Frye

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs
Beauty

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs

Hannah Frye

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*
Beauty

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*

Alexandra Engler

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm
Beauty

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

Jamie Schneider

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research
Beauty

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 50 Say This $33 Treatment Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This $33 Treatment Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)
Home

It's Time To Toss This Common Kitchen Appliance (& This Safer Swap Is On A Major Sale)

Carleigh Ferrante

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician
Beauty

The 3 Pillars Of J-Beauty For Dewy & Firm Skin, From A Japanese Esthetician

Hannah Frye

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3
Beauty

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3

Hannah Frye

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs
Beauty

How To Ease Those Tiny Crepey Wrinkles On Your Arms, Stomach & Legs

Hannah Frye

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*
Beauty

Research Shows This Extract Can Reduce Wrinkles & Boost Radiance In 2 Weeks*

Alexandra Engler

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

3 Easy Morning Habits That Will Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm
Beauty

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

Jamie Schneider

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research
Beauty

This Diet & Supplement May Improve Skin Clarity & Appearance Says Research

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 50 Say This $33 Treatment Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This $33 Treatment Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.