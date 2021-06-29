Your brushes are made of superfine, tiny hairs: be it animal hairs or synthetic, vegan fibers that rival the look and feel of natural strands. And hair, as you may know, needs moisture to stay soft and shiny.

That’s where conditioner comes in: No matter which hydrator you choose (our favorites here, if you're curious), a good conditioner will contain nutrients that can penetrate the hair shaft and soften the fiber. As hair consultant and trichologist Sarah Roberts once told mbg, “Conditioner will hydrate your hair and help it to be less frizzy, as its purpose is to also smooth your cuticles and add softness. Think of when you add softener to your clothes after washing them.”

Think about it: If you only used shampoo to cleanse the gunk out of your hair without adding back in moisture and nutrients, you would likely have one dry, rough mane. The same goes for your makeup brushes: “Just like any other hair, it needs conditioner if it’s going to stay strong,” says Scortezz.

That said, run a conditioner through your brushes after washing out all the pigment. It shouldn’t take much—just a dollop or two can really make a difference—and it should help your brushes stay soft and fluffy.