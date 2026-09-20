When I meet someone new in the wellness world, the first question is often the same: what peptides are you taking? My answer is none, and it's not because I'm opposed to them. I just haven't identified something I'm trying to solve. When I brought that up with Keshav Grover, D.O., M.S., an integrative medicine physician and author of the book Wellness Bridge, he told me that was the exact principle he was taught in his fellowship, and that it applies to a lot more than peptides.