Why Vitamin E Is A+ For Summertime, According To Experts

In these warmer months of the year, you might spend some extra time outdoors—be it a beach getaway, walk around the neighborhood, or an afternoon spent lounging in the sun. That being said, you should play it safe when it comes to sun exposure, especially if you’re looking to maintain healthy skin for the long haul. (After all, those UV rays are responsible for about 80% of visible signs of skin aging.)

One way to do so (in addition to slathering on SPF, of course): upping your antioxidant intake. While vitamin C may be more well-known in terms of its photoprotective properties, there’s one other skin-loving nutrient you may consider: vitamin E. That’s right, this oft-overlooked vitamin works overtime for skin health.*

"Vitamin E helps [enhance healthy] enzymes and cell membranes," board-certified dermatologist Kautilya Shaurya, M.D. once told mbg. "It also [staves] free radicals,” she says.*