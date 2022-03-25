Why Sleep Experts Are Opposed To Permanent Daylight Saving Time

As Breus tells mbg, The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has long suggested that we adopt Standard Time, not Daylight Saving time.

According to Breus and AASM, permanent DST could lead to lasting negative health effects. Because our bodies are naturally more well-aligned with Standard Time, permanent DST could disrupt our internal clocks, resulting in a permanent sleep phase delay, and subsequently chronic sleep loss. Read: Just because it's lighter at night and darker in the morning doesn't mean we won't have to get up as early for our jobs, school, etc.—but we may feel inclined to stay up later anyways.

"Daylight savings is not consistent with our internal biological clocks, called your circadian rhythm," Breus says.

There's other evidence that suggests permanent DST could result in perpetual social jetlag, Breus adds, while Standard Time is typically associated with better physical and mental health outcomes.