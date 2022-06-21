This Collagen Powder Is So Good "I'm On My Third Round" Says A Reviewer

A repeat purchase says something: A product was so good, you just can’t help yourself but to come back for more. And considering how oversaturated certain segments of the supplement market are (and ahem, the beauty supplement market in particular), coming back to a formula when there are a plethora of options available to you, is even more remarkable.

That’s why we are so flattered to hear that so many keep coming back to mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+. For what it’s worth, I’m not surprised: The formula blends together 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as well as seven other high-quality actives to deliver results. And once you experience the glow-enhancing benefits, it’s so hard to go back.*

Allow me to wax poetic.