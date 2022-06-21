 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Collagen Powder Is So Good, Customers Keep Coming Back For More (& More...) 
|
Expert Reviewed This Collagen Powder Is So Good, Customers Keep Coming Back For More (& More...) 

This Collagen Powder Is So Good, Customers Keep Coming Back For More (& More...) 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Collagen Powder Is So Good "I'm On My Third Round" Says A Reviewer

Image by Yulia Lisitsa / iStock

June 21, 2022 — 0:02 AM

A repeat purchase says something: A product was so good, you just can’t help yourself but to come back for more. And considering how oversaturated certain segments of the supplement market are (and ahem, the beauty supplement market in particular), coming back to a formula when there are a plethora of options available to you, is even more remarkable. 

That’s why we are so flattered to hear that so many keep coming back to mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+. For what it’s worth, I’m not surprised: The formula blends together 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as well as seven other high-quality actives to deliver results. And once you experience the glow-enhancing benefits, it’s so hard to go back.*

Allow me to wax poetic. 

Customers keep coming back to this collagen supplement & I don’t blame them.

Let’s begin with the namesake ingredient: Collagen supplements contain broken down collagen, called collagen peptides that can be used by the body to do a myriad of things, from supporting skin firmness to joint comfort.* (We’ve written pretty extensively about how collagen supplements work, so I’ll invite you to acquaint yourself with that information if you’ve not yet. Additionally, there's been loads of research on the topic, including this systematic review and meta-analysis which looked at skin aging in particular.) 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(64)
beauty & gut collagen+

And while other formulas consider that sufficient, we go beyond by adding in seven other active ingredients to further support the skin, gut, and full body health.* I consider vitamins C and E to be the most notable as the antioxidants play a huge role in collagen production.* Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process and keeps collagen from cross-linking (which makes it brittle), while vitamin E helps “re-charge” vitamin C during this process.* And since they’re antioxidants they both have the ability to neutralize free radicals.* 

In addition to those, the formula contains essential B vitamin biotin, hyaluronic acid for hydration support, the gut-centric amino acid L-glutamine, and turmeric and sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS) to help combat oxidative stress.*   

It’s no wonder we’ve amassed a dedicated following for this top seller. “I have been a fan of collagen for a few years but this one’s way more elevated than all other brands on the market. Unlike many other unflavored collagens, it truly has no taste. It’s quickly become part of my routine, so luckily there is a monthly subscription option!” says verified buyer Jenna D. She’s not the only one, as verified buyer Joan S. says, “[I] love it—I’m on my third round and couldn’t be happier.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

If you're looking for a collagen supplement—we understand there are a lot to choose from. But there’s a reason folks keep coming back to this formula: The nutrient-dense powder delivers on results, and is all science backed. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(64)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(64)
beauty & gut collagen+
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen

Jamie Schneider
Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen
Beauty

If You Have Dull Or Congested Skin, You're Going To Want To Read This

Jamie Schneider
If You Have Dull Or Congested Skin, You're Going To Want To Read This
Integrative Health

This Probiotic Helps Ease Gas Like A Charm, According To Several Reviews*

Abby Moore
This Probiotic Helps Ease Gas Like A Charm, According To Several Reviews*
Beauty

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Hannah Frye
No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin
Routines

8 Neck Stretches To Release All That Sticky Tension, Trainer Approved

Merrell Readman
8 Neck Stretches To Release All That Sticky Tension, Trainer Approved
Motivation

Stuck In A Workout Rut? Try These Tips To Get Moving Again

Jason Wachob
Stuck In A Workout Rut? Try These Tips To Get Moving Again
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

3 Ways This Essential Vitamin Supports Women & Men In Everyday Health

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Ways This Essential Vitamin Supports Women & Men In Everyday Health
Recipes

This Watermelon-Berry Collagen Marg Is The Perfect Summer Sip

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Watermelon-Berry Collagen Marg Is The Perfect Summer Sip
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now
Spirituality

Power Up For The Summer Solstice: 8 Solstice Rituals To Energize This Season

Barbara Biziou
Power Up For The Summer Solstice: 8 Solstice Rituals To Energize This Season
Integrative Health

3 Hot Teas An Herbalist Sips To Stay Cool All Summer (Yes, You Read That Right)

Kami McBride
3 Hot Teas An Herbalist Sips To Stay Cool All Summer (Yes, You Read That Right)
Integrative Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider
Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-this-collagen-powder-inspires-repeat-purchase
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!