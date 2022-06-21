This Collagen Powder Is So Good "I'm On My Third Round" Says A Reviewer

This Collagen Powder Is So Good, Customers Keep Coming Back For More (& More...)
A repeat purchase says something: A product was so good, you just can’t help yourself but to come back for more. And considering how oversaturated certain segments of the supplement market are (and ahem, the beauty supplement market in particular), coming back to a formula when there are a plethora of options available to you, is even more remarkable.
That’s why we are so flattered to hear that so many keep coming back to mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+. For what it’s worth, I’m not surprised: The formula blends together 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as well as seven other high-quality actives to deliver results. And once you experience the glow-enhancing benefits, it’s so hard to go back.*
Allow me to wax poetic.
Customers keep coming back to this collagen supplement & I don’t blame them.
Let’s begin with the namesake ingredient: Collagen supplements contain broken down collagen, called collagen peptides that can be used by the body to do a myriad of things, from supporting skin firmness to joint comfort.* (We’ve written pretty extensively about how collagen supplements work, so I’ll invite you to acquaint yourself with that information if you’ve not yet. Additionally, there's been loads of research on the topic, including this systematic review and meta-analysis which looked at skin aging in particular.)
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
And while other formulas consider that sufficient, we go beyond by adding in seven other active ingredients to further support the skin, gut, and full body health.* I consider vitamins C and E to be the most notable as the antioxidants play a huge role in collagen production.* Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process and keeps collagen from cross-linking (which makes it brittle), while vitamin E helps “re-charge” vitamin C during this process.* And since they’re antioxidants they both have the ability to neutralize free radicals.*
In addition to those, the formula contains essential B vitamin biotin, hyaluronic acid for hydration support, the gut-centric amino acid L-glutamine, and turmeric and sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS) to help combat oxidative stress.*
It’s no wonder we’ve amassed a dedicated following for this top seller. “I have been a fan of collagen for a few years but this one’s way more elevated than all other brands on the market. Unlike many other unflavored collagens, it truly has no taste. It’s quickly become part of my routine, so luckily there is a monthly subscription option!” says verified buyer Jenna D. She’s not the only one, as verified buyer Joan S. says, “[I] love it—I’m on my third round and couldn’t be happier.”
The takeaway.
If you're looking for a collagen supplement—we understand there are a lot to choose from. But there’s a reason folks keep coming back to this formula: The nutrient-dense powder delivers on results, and is all science backed.
