See, collagen is an essential structural component of the joints. And so supporting your natural collagen levels can mean joint comfort down the line. In fact, one randomized clinical trial found that people who took a collagen supplement for 180 days experienced support of their physical function and improved joint stiffness.*

Another study showed that athletes who regularly took collagen supplements experienced more support for their overall joint health and comfort.* Finally, an analysis of five different clinical studies found that collagen supplements supported joint stiffness but didn’t improve their comfort level or physical function.*

All that to say: Collagen supplements are a worthy investment for joint health.* Hyaluronic acid is also found in the joints, and it plays a key role in helping joints feel lubricated. So HA is another ingredient to look for in joint-supporting supplements—and you can find both ingredients in mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+.*