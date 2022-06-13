 Skip to content

Collagen Can Help Support Joint Comfort — Reviewers & Research Attest*

Collagen Can Help Support Joint Comfort — Reviewers & Research Attest*

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
On Your Feet All Day? Studies Show This Supplement Can Support Your Joints*

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

June 13, 2022

Collagen supplements are often sought after because of their beauty-related benefits. While healthy skin aging, hair growth, and strong nails are all common reasons people buy collagen peptides, there’s one other physiological benefit people often overlook: joint comfort.*

How collagen supplements support joint comfort.

See, collagen is an essential structural component of the joints. And so supporting your natural collagen levels can mean joint comfort down the line. In fact, one randomized clinical trial found that people who took a collagen supplement for 180 days experienced support of their physical function and improved joint stiffness.* 

Another study showed that athletes who regularly took collagen supplements experienced more support for their overall joint health and comfort.* Finally, an analysis of five different clinical studies found that collagen supplements supported joint stiffness but didn’t improve their comfort level or physical function.*

All that to say: Collagen supplements are a worthy investment for joint health.* Hyaluronic acid is also found in the joints, and it plays a key role in helping joints feel lubricated. So HA is another ingredient to look for in joint-supporting supplements—and you can find both ingredients in mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+.*

We’re not the only ones who favor our cutting-edge formula. Anecdotally, reviewers have seen quite positive results: "This has helped my joints so much, especially since I am on my feet all day for work,”* writes Lindsey K. Another customer, Fran P., says: “I have noticed a big difference in my skin since I have been using this. Less dryness, and [my] fine lines seem fuller. Also, my joints are not as stiff.”* 

At this point, you're probably wondering: How long does it take for these supplements to work? Well, because collagen supplements come with many different health benefits, they also come with different time frames. You can learn more here about what the current (and best) research suggests for results, but, generally, it likely takes about four to six weeks to feel the impact of collagen supplementation on the joints.* So a little bit of patience (and a daily regimen) is key. 

The supplement world can be difficult to navigate, so check out our full guide to collagen supplementation, including benefits, supplement types, and ingredients to look for, so you can make the most informed choice. 

The takeaway. 

If you spend all day on your feet, feeling comfortable in your joints is probably pretty important to you (next to wearing supportive sneakers, of course). Studies have shown that collagen supplementation can support joint health, amongst the many other benefits.* Sure, collagen may be most popular as a beauty supplement, but it’s so much more than that. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
