Why Salmon From Chile Is One Of The Best Proteins For Heart Health & Longevity
Salmon is one of the most evidence-backed foods for longevity. There’s a reason it’s consistently recommended by health professionals and why it’s positioned as a gold-standard protein in nutrition conversations. It has a unique and impressive combination of omega-3 fats, high-quality protein, and micronutrient density.
Personally, we keep it in our family meal rotation several days a week. I love that it supports my whole family’s individual nutrition needs and health goals. Recently, while I was searching for high quality frozen salmon that we could have on hand for effortless weekday meals, I discovered Chilean salmon from Coastal Patagonia. I think you should know about it too. Here’s why.
Did you know? It’s Heart Health Month!
What makes salmon from Chile different?
Not all salmon is nutritionally identical. Geography, water quality, and environmental conditions all influence the final nutrient profile on your plate.
Salmon raised in Chile's coastal Patagonia benefit from:
- Cold, pristine waters that support healthy growth and robust nutrient composition
- Low population density farming practices that prioritize fish health
- Natural environmental conditions that align with the biology of salmon rather than forcing adaptation. Chile’s coastal Patagonia is a unique territory defined by its geographic diversity and ecosystems, where sea, fjords, and forests coexist. This exceptional biodiversity—unique in the world—provides Chilean salmon with a privileged natural environment.
- Naturally protected, Chile is naturally safeguarded by unique sanitary barriers that distinguish it globally. The Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean act as natural boundaries that protect the territory, while the Humboldt Current brings cold, pure, and oxygen-rich waters. These exceptional conditions create a healthy and safe environment, contributing to the quality, food safety, and excellence of Chilean salmon.
For consumers, this means thinking beyond “eat more fish” and toward a more intentional way of shopping for seafood.
The nutrition profile that makes Salmon from Chile stand out
Chilean salmon checks nearly every box when it comes to functional nutrition.
Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA)
Nutrition experts often tell folks to eat "healthy" fats, by which they mean omega-3 fatty acids. These essential fats are strongly linked to a variety of full body benefits including heart health, inflammation balance, cognitive function, and healthy aging.
For heart health specifically, research shows that individuals who have higher omega-3 intakes also have a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases1 across the board. This is likely due to the fact that salmon is high in both EPA and DHA, two types of polyunsaturated omega-3s. They protect against heart disease and stroke due to the way they positively impact blood lipids, blood pressure, heart rate, and heart rate variability2.
Many Americans fall short on omega-3 intake3, but salmon is one of the most efficient ways to close that gap. One serving of salmon provides enough to meet the NIH's daily recommendations4: 1.6 grams for adult men and 1.1 grams for adult women.
High-quality protein
Salmon provides complete protein with all essential amino acids, which supports blood sugar control5, muscle growth, and bone health6. And since it's such a satiating macronutrient, protein can also help keep you full for longer and contribute to healthy weight management.
This becomes especially important in your 30s, 40s, and beyond, when preserving lean mass plays a growing role in healthy aging.
Vitamin D
In a recent study about vitamin D and longevity, researchers noted that it was “the closest thing we have to an anti-aging pill.” Other research illuminates why: studies show that vitamin D plays a key role in bone health7, hormone regulation8, immune function9, gut health10, mood and mental health regulation, cognitive function11, skin health, and so much more.
Deficiency is common in the U.S. population. In fact, 41% of adults are insufficient12 in vitamin D and approximately 29% are straight-up deficient12.
This is especially true in winter months when it can be challenging to get vitamin D from light exposure, so food sources matter a great deal. In addition, research has found that the skin’s ability to synthesize vitamin D declines with age—while absorption via the gut remains consistent, making nutritional vitamin D even more important.
Naturally low in mercury
When eating a high seafood diet, it’s important to be aware of mercury. Compared to larger predatory fish, salmon is consistently low in mercury, making it a safer option for frequent consumption and suitable for life stages like pregnancy and postpartum.
In fact, the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines For Americans even encourage pregnant and breastfeeding women (well, all folks really) to consume salmon as a low-mercury, high-protein food that also delivers beneficial fats.
Benefits of Chilean salmon: Heart, brain, & so much more
Quite the nutrition profile, no? Well in case you need a recap on all the ways salmon can benefit you holistically, here’s how that translates into real-world, full-body benefits.
- Cardiovascular system: Omega-3 intake is associated with healthy cholesterol balance, endothelial function, and overall cardiovascular resilience.
- Muscle and metabolism: Adequate protein intake supports strength, energy, and metabolic flexibility as we age.
- Brain and mood: DHA is a structural component of the brain, and both omega-3s and vitamin D have been linked to cognitive and emotional well-being.
- Skin and hair: Amino acids are the building blocks for structural proteins like collagen, elastin, and keratin. Omega-3 fatty acids can support the skin barrier. Vitamin D helps balance inflammation in the skin and is even linked to healthy hair growth.
- Pregnancy and family nutrition: Low mercury levels and high nutrient density make salmon a trusted option for those who are pregnant, trying to conceive, or feeding growing families.
But the benefits aren’t just physiological. Chilean salmon also stands out for its practicality.
- Convenient: Widely available year-round and quick to prepare
- Accessible: Found at most grocery stores and seafood counters
- Family-friendly: Mild flavor and versatile enough for a wide range of meals
How to find & use Chilean salmon in real life
One of the most practical advantages of Chilean salmon is accessibility. It’s widely available at grocery stores, seafood counters, and through frozen options.
What to look for when shopping:
- Labels that say “Product of Chile” or “Sourced from Chile”
- Flash-frozen fillets, which preserve quality and nutrients
- Clear sourcing information from the retailer or brand
Why flash frozen is important:
Frozen seafood is incredibly efficient, especially for families who need to have quality proteins on hand for easy-to-make meals. (Ahem, me!) But I’ve learned that it’s important to look for flash frozen seafood.
High-quality Chilean salmon is often frozen shortly after harvest, then thawed quickly at home. Many options defrost in about 15 minutes under cold water, which makes it one of the most convenient proteins to keep on hand.
Easy to prepare and cook it:
Salmon is one of the easiest proteins to prepare—and incredibly versatile, from roasting and poaching to sous vide and curing.
Learn more about salmon’s many cooking methods here, and then check out some of mindbodygreen’s favorite salmon recipes:
Or if you’re anything like me and my family, you keep things simple, especially for weeknight dinners:
- Simply take out your Chilean salmon out the freezer and defrost in 15 minutes
- Drizzle with olive oil, lemon zest, grated garlic, and pepper
- Toss it in the oven to roast alongside whatever veggies we have in the fridge
- Serve it with a side of brown rice for a balanced meal
No matter how you make it, it’s a high impact meal without the high lift.
The takeaway
You don’t need to overhaul your diet to make meaningful upgrades. Sometimes, the shift is as simple as choosing a better-sourced version of a food you already love. Chilean salmon offers a rare combination of taste, quality, nutrient density, low mercury, everyday convenience, and thoughtful sourcing. For anyone focused on heart health, longevity, and feeding themselves or their family with intention, it’s a smart protein to prioritize.
