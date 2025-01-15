Advertisement
Fire-Roasted Salmon With Stir-Fried Brown Rice & Pineapple Glaze
Salmon is such a nutritious and versatile fish to cook. For this recipe, the salmon is grilled for a fire-roasted flavor and placed on a bed of vegetable-flecked brown rice.
Quickly cooked baby bok choy adds color to the plate, and the dish is finished with pineapple glaze.
Ingredients
Makes 4 servings
For the glaze
- 8 ounces fresh pineapple, peeled, cored, and chopped
- ½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- ¼ cup diced celery
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped green onion, white part only
- ½ teaspoon minced fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1½ cups pineapple juice, plus more, if needed
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
For the dish
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on and pin bones removed
- Fine sea salt
- 2 tablespoons expeller-pressed grapeseed oil
- ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions, plus more for garnish
- ½ cup vegetable stock or vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 6 baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
Instructions
For the salmon
- To make the pineapple glaze, put the pineapple, bell pepper, green onion, ginger, and brown sugar in the container of a high-speed blender. Blend to finely chop the ingredients.
- Add 1½ cups of the pineapple juice and vinegar. Blend until smooth.
- Add additional pineapple juice if needed to make a nice sauce consistency. Set aside until ready to use.
- Have the rice cooked and cooled so it is ready to stir fry.
- Heat the grill to medium-high. Heat the oven to 250°F.
- Have a wide saute pan filled two-thirds full with water. Just before grilling, bring water to a simmer.
- Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper.
- Place the salmon flesh-side down on the hottest part of the grill and sear for 2 to 3 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillets.
- Turn the fillets and cook the other side for 2 minutes longer.
- Transfer the salmon to a rimmed sheet pan and place in the oven to finish cooking, just until medium-rare, about 5 minutes longer.
For the stir fry rice
- Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan.
- Add the bell pepper, celery, and green onions. Saute until barely cooked, 1 minute.
- Add the rice and saute for 1 minute.
- Add the vegetable stock and cook until the vegetable stock is absorbed into the rice, about 3 minutes.
- Gently stir the cilantro, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- While the stock is reducing, cook the baby bok choy in the simmering water until it's bright green and crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
To serve
- Spoon the rice onto the bottom of 4 warmed plates or shallow bowls. Place a fillet of salmon on top.
- Arrange the bok choy around the salmon and then drizzle 3 tablespoons of the pineapple glaze over the top of the salmon. Garnish with green onions and serve immediately.
Excerpted with permission from Miraval Recipes for a Life in Balance, Miraval Resorts, May 2024.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals (+ A Tasty Recipe)
Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.
Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals (+ A Tasty Recipe)
Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.