Recipes

Fire-Roasted Salmon With Stir-Fried Brown Rice & Pineapple Glaze

Matthew Demery
Author:
Matthew Demery
January 15, 2025
Matthew Demery
By Matthew Demery
Image by Stocksy
January 15, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Salmon is such a nutritious and versatile fish to cook. For this recipe, the salmon is grilled for a fire-roasted flavor and placed on a bed of vegetable-flecked brown rice.

Quickly cooked baby bok choy adds color to the plate, and the dish is finished with pineapple glaze. 

Ingredients

Makes 4 servings

For the glaze

  • 8 ounces fresh pineapple, peeled, cored, and chopped
  • ½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • ¼ cup diced celery
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped green onion, white part only
  • ½ teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1½ cups pineapple juice, plus more, if needed
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

For the dish

  • 2 cups cooked brown rice 
  • 4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on and pin bones removed
  • Fine sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons expeller-pressed grapeseed oil
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions, plus more for garnish
  • ½ cup vegetable stock or vegetable broth
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro 
  • 6 baby bok choy, halved lengthwise

Instructions

For the salmon

  1. To make the pineapple glaze, put the pineapple, bell pepper, green onion, ginger, and brown sugar in the container of a high-speed blender. Blend to finely chop the ingredients. 
  2. Add 1½ cups of the pineapple juice and vinegar. Blend until smooth. 
  3. Add additional pineapple juice if needed to make a nice sauce consistency. Set aside until ready to use. 
  4. Have the rice cooked and cooled so it is ready to stir fry. 
  5. Heat the grill to medium-high. Heat the oven to 250°F. 
  6. Have a wide saute pan filled two-thirds full with water. Just before grilling, bring water to a simmer. 
  7. Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper. 
  8. Place the salmon flesh-side down on the hottest part of the grill and sear for 2 to 3 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillets. 
  9. Turn the fillets and cook the other side for 2 minutes longer. 
  10. Transfer the salmon to a rimmed sheet pan and place in the oven to finish cooking, just until medium-rare, about 5 minutes longer. 

For the stir fry rice

  1. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. 
  2. Add the bell pepper, celery, and green onions. Saute until barely cooked, 1 minute. 
  3. Add the rice and saute for 1 minute. 
  4. Add the vegetable stock and cook until the vegetable stock is absorbed into the rice, about 3 minutes. 
  5. Gently stir the cilantro, and season to taste with salt and pepper. 
  6. While the stock is reducing, cook the baby bok choy in the simmering water until it's bright green and crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. 

To serve

  1. Spoon the rice onto the bottom of 4 warmed plates or shallow bowls. Place a fillet of salmon on top. 
  2. Arrange the bok choy around the salmon and then drizzle 3 tablespoons of the pineapple glaze over the top of the salmon. Garnish with green onions and serve immediately. 

Excerpted with permission from Miraval Recipes for a Life in Balance, Miraval Resorts, May 2024.

