Women's Health

Why Protein Intake Is Undeniably Connected To Fat Loss

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
January 20, 2025
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman drinking protein shake outside
Image by Eloisa-Ramos / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For far too long, the rhetoric around weight loss has been less is more regarding food. This toxic mentality can not only interrupt sustainable weight changes but also feed a cycle of disordered eating patterns and fear of essential nutrients.

But this mentality is slowly shifting, much to the delight of nutrition experts like Stacy Sims, Ph.D. According to exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist, struggling to lose weight may mean you’re actually missing one macronutrient: protein. Here's a recap of her research-backed claim on the mindbodygreen podcast

The link between protein and weight loss

Sims references a 2020 randomized controlled study1 on protein and body composition in women. The researchers altered protein intake in sedentary women with obesity and a high amount of fat cells within their muscles. 

The team increased protein intake for half of the participants to 1.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day (a high-protein diet) and for the others, the standard protein intake of 0.8 gram per kilogram. 

"Over the course of 12 weeks, without any exercise at all, the women on the higher protein intake completely recomposed their bodies," she explains. While their weight didn't necessarily change, their body fat sure did: Instead of having 30 to 35 percent body fat, they dropped down to 20 percent.

Pretty impressive, no? And when you add consistent exercise to the equation, the odds for healthy weight loss and more lean muscle gains are only going to increase. 

So, how much protein do women need?

Sims is well known for setting the record straight regarding gender differences in research, as she did when discussing protein. "What I want women to understand is when you look at the RDA for protein in the U.S., it is based on sedentary older men," she notes. 

Regardless, for both men and women, the RDA is set for a sedentary person to avoid malnourishment—not thrive. And once you add activity and younger muscle to the mix, protein needs go up.

Instead of the current RDA (0.8 gram per kilogram), Sims declares women who are physically active need a minimum of 1.6 to 1.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. And once you enter peri- and postmenopause, it's closer to 2.2 to 2.4 grams per kilogram, she notes.

As far as timing goes, she encourages people to prioritize post-workout protein for prime muscle gains. The ideal serving for premenopausal women tends to be about 30 grams to continue muscle protein synthesis for up to 24 hours, and 40 grams in late peri- and postmenopausal women. This increased need for protein after menopause has been linked to hormonal changes2 that take place, so it's not the same for men.

Protein Needs for Women: How Much Is Enough — And What's Too Much?

Tips to eat more protein

For those who have been sticking to the RDA, reaching these high-protein goals can seem quite daunting. Here are a few tips from certified holistic nutritionist Melissa Boufounos, CHN, to get you started (and find even more tips here): 

  • Include a protein-rich food with each meal and snack.
  • Start your day with a hit of protein by stirring unflavored collagen into coffee, oatmeal, or a smoothie.
  • Swap white rice for quinoa to get almost double the protein. 
  • Stock up on carbs that double as good protein sources (beans, lentils, chickpeas, etc.). 
  • Add beans or lentils to soups or pasta dishes. (Swap half the meat for lentils to make a hearty Bolognese sauce!)

As you can tell, encouraging healthy weight loss and muscle gains doesn't have to always be about restriction. In fact, adding more protein to your diet is something Sims recommends for most women out there.

The takeaway 

When it comes to lowering body fat percentage, Sims recommends upping your protein intake. This may sound counterintuitive, given the toxic diet culture norms encouraging over-restriction, but it's the science-backed truth. For more nutrition and exercise tips for women, tune into the podcast episode below:

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This
Women's Health

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This

Sarah Regan

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips
Integrative Health

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips

Hannah Frye

Up To 50% Of Coffee Contains This Toxin: How To Brew A Cleaner Cup
Integrative Health

Up To 50% Of Coffee Contains This Toxin: How To Brew A Cleaner Cup

Emma Loewe

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health
Mental Health

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health

Jason Wachob

The Major Reason People Struggle To Use Menstrual Cups & An Easy Fix
Women's Health

The Major Reason People Struggle To Use Menstrual Cups & An Easy Fix

Carly Quellman

Women Are Up To 40% More Likely To Have A Sleep Disorder: 6 Signs To Look For
Women's Health

Women Are Up To 40% More Likely To Have A Sleep Disorder: 6 Signs To Look For

Emma Loewe

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

