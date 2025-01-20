As far as timing goes, she encourages people to prioritize post-workout protein for prime muscle gains. The ideal serving for premenopausal women tends to be about 30 grams to continue muscle protein synthesis for up to 24 hours, and 40 grams in late peri- and postmenopausal women. This increased need for protein after menopause has been linked to hormonal changes2 that take place, so it's not the same for men.