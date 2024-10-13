In order to get their needs met, the baby would need to figure out what works best for the parent to get their attention. If the baby has a broken joint (which is not visible to the eye for the parent), the baby may try crying—but the parent just sees this as them being hungry. But if the baby cried and grunted every time they rolled on their injured side, that would get the attention of the parent that something may be wrong. In short, the baby had to adjust their behaviors to have their needs met.