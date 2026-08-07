Why Omega-3s Deserve A Spot In Your Workout Routine
Elite athletes leave very little to chance. Training plans are carefully periodized. Sleep is tracked. Recovery sessions are scheduled. Every meal is planned around performance.
Which makes one new finding particularly surprising.
A study 1of nearly 600 elite athletes found that almost three-quarters weren't getting enough of two omega-3 fats that support cardiovascular health and may also play a role in recovery. While omega-3s aren't likely to make you faster overnight, they may help your body recover more efficiently between training sessions.
Measuring omega-3 status in nearly 600 elite athletes
To better understand omega-3 status in high-performance athletes, researchers recruited 595 Australian athletes between the ages of 18 and 45 from 17 different sports. The group included highly trained, elite, and world-class competitors.
Participants provided a dried blood sample so researchers could calculate their Omega-3 Index, a measure of the amount of EPA and DHA incorporated into red blood cell membranes. Unlike a food diary, which only captures recent eating habits, the Omega-3 Index reflects longer-term intake over the previous few months.
The researchers also asked athletes about their diets, including how often they ate oily fish and whether they regularly took an omega-3 supplement.
Most athletes fell short of recommended omega-3 levels
The average Omega-3 Index among athletes was 5.9%.
Only 7% reached an Omega-3 Index of 8% or higher, the level associated with the lowest cardiovascular disease risk in the general population. Nearly three-quarters of athletes consumed less than 500 milligrams of EPA and DHA each day, and only about one in 10 reported eating the recommended two servings of oily fish per week.
Athletes who took an omega-3 supplement had significantly higher Omega-3 Index scores than those who didn't, though many still fell short of the 8% benchmark.
One important caveat is that this study wasn't designed to determine whether athletes should aim for an Omega-3 Index of 8%. That target was developed based on cardiovascular disease research in the general population, not athletic performance. Still, the findings suggest many athletes aren't consuming enough EPA and DHA to maximize tissue levels, leaving room for improvement.
Why omega-3s matter for recovery
Omega-3s are best known for supporting heart and brain health, but they're increasingly being studied in the context of exercise recovery.
EPA and DHA become incorporated into cell membranes throughout the body, including your muscles. Research suggests they may help regulate the inflammatory response that naturally follows intense exercise, which could translate to less muscle soreness and a quicker recovery between workouts.
That doesn't mean omega-3s will suddenly help you run faster or lift heavier. Think of them as supporting the work that happens after your workout. And since recovery is when your body actually adapts and gets stronger, that support may be more important than many people realize.
How to get more EPA & DHA
If you're looking to increase your omega-3 intake, food is a great place to start. Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, trout, herring, and mackerel are some of the richest natural sources of EPA and DHA, and aiming for one to two servings each week is a realistic goal for many people.
If seafood isn't something you eat regularly, an omega-3 supplement may be worth adding to your routine.
It's also worth remembering that recovery doesn't hinge on any one nutrient. Adequate protein, quality sleep, carbohydrates to replenish glycogen, hydration, and overall dietary quality all work together to help your body adapt to training.
The takeaway
Elite athletes are often viewed as the gold standard for nutrition, yet this study suggests many are still falling short on omega-3 intake.
For the rest of us, it's a helpful reminder that recovery starts long before you're sore. The foods you consistently eat help determine how prepared your body is for the next workout, the next training block, and the years of movement you hope to enjoy. Omega-3s may be just one piece of that picture, but they're one that's surprisingly easy to overlook.