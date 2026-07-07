Best Omega-3 Supplements For Women
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect omega-3 supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - omega-3 potency+
1,500 mg of EPA and DHA in each serving (triglyceride form)
Made with natural lemon oil (no fishy burps)
100% wild-caught, cold-water fish from the South Pacific
AG1 - AG Omega3
2,150 milligrams of EPA & DHA (triglyceride form)
NSF Certified for Sport®
Derived from wild-caught small fish
Needed - Prenatal Omega-3
1,000 milligrams of EPA & DHA (a 1:1 ratio)
Gelatin-free, plant-based shell
Clean Label Project Purity and Pesticide Free Award certifications
Nordic Naturals - Ultimate Omega
1,280 milligrams of EPA & DHA (triglyceride form)
Sustainably made from 100% wild-caught fish
Comes in liquid & gummy formats
Momentous - Omega-3
1,600 milligrams of EPA & DHA (a 1:1 ratio)
Norwegian sourced
5-day travel pack option
Metagenics - OmegaGenics® Fish Oil EPA-DHA 500 mg
500 milligrams of EPA & DHA from wild-caught sardines, anchovies, and mackerel
Can scale-up dose as needed
Tested for over 200 contaminants
BodyHealth - Omega 3
2,180 milligrams of EPA & DHA (triglyceride form)
Includes vitamin D, astaxanthin, turmeric, boswellia, and ginger
Sustainably harvested sardines, anchovies, mackerel, and herring
What are omega-3s
Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of healthy polyunsaturated fat1 that support nearly every system in the body. There are three main types of omega-3s:*
- ALA (alpha-linolenic acid): An essential fat found in plant foods like flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts. Your body can't make ALA, so you need to get it from your diet.
- EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid): Found mainly in fatty fish and seafood, EPA is best known for supporting heart, brain, and mood health.*
- DHA (docosahexaenoic acid): Also found in marine foods (and algae), DHA is a major structural component of the brain and eyes and plays an important role throughout life.*
While all three omega-3s are important, most of the health benefits associated with omega-3 supplements come from EPA and DHA. Your body can make small amounts of these fats from ALA, but the conversion is very limited. That's why omega-3 intake (and supplementation) is so important.
Benefits of omega-3 supplements for women
Despite recommendations to eat at least two servings of fatty fish per week, more than 90% of Americans2 fall short. As a result, many people don't get enough EPA and DHA through food alone.
Research shows these marine omega-3s support several aspects of health, including:*
- Heart health: EPA and DHA help support healthy cholesterol, triglyceride levels, and overall heart function.*
- Brain and cognitive health: DHA is a major building block of the brain, while both EPA and DHA support healthy cognitive function.*
- Eye health: DHA is highly concentrated in the retina and helps maintain healthy vision.*
- Joint mobility: Omega-3s help support a healthy inflammatory response, promoting joint comfort and mobility3.*
- Mood and mental well-being: Research suggests EPA and DHA help support a balanced mood and emotional well-being3.*
- Pregnancy and early development: Omega-3s, especially DHA, are important for healthy fetal brain and eye development during pregnancy.*
Because so few people consume enough omega-3-rich seafood, a high-quality fish oil or algae-based supplement can be a simple way to help close the gap and support whole-body health.*
Why do women need an omega-3 supplement?
Omega-3s are important throughout life, but they may offer unique benefits for women. EPA and DHA support heart, brain, eye, and joint health while also helping maintain a healthy inflammatory response.*
Research also suggests omega-3s can support women's health through every stage of life, from the reproductive years to menopause. Potential benefits include:*
- Hormonal health: Omega-3s help support a healthy inflammatory response, which may promote comfort during the menstrual cycle.*
- Pregnancy: DHA is essential for healthy fetal brain and eye development, making it one of the most important nutrients during pregnancy.*
- Healthy aging: As women age4, omega-3s help support cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and joint mobility.*
- Mood and brain health: EPA and DHA support a balanced mood3 and healthy brain function throughout adulthood.*
Because women are less likely to meet recommended omega-3 intake through diet alone, a high-quality fish oil or algae-based supplement can be a simple way to increase EPA and DHA intake. If you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive, talk with your healthcare provider before starting an omega-3 supplement to determine the best option and dose for your needs.
What to look for in an omega-3 supplement
Not all omega-3 supplements are created equal. Here's what to prioritize when selecting the best options:
- EPA and DHA: Choose a supplement that clearly lists its EPA and DHA content. Most experts recommend at least 500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA daily.
- Quality sourcing: Look for sustainably sourced fish or algae, along with third-party testing for purity and freshness.
- Absorption: Triglyceride-form omega-3s are generally absorbed best, though ethyl ester forms can also be effective when taken with a meal.
- Simple ingredients: The best formulas contain few unnecessary additives and use ingredients that help keep the oil fresh and improve taste.
|Brand
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|1500 mg EPA + DHA + lemon oil
|Overall omega-3 support
|AG1
|NSF Certified for Sport®
|Athletes
|Needed
|Gelatin-free plant-based shell
|Pregnancy
|Nordic Naturals
|Multiple format options
|Everyday omega-3 supplementation
|Momentous
|1:1 EPA:DHA ratio
|Active lifestyles & exercise recovery
|Metagenics
|Customizable dosing
|Heart health
|BodyHealth
|Added antioxidants
|A vitamin D & antioxidant boost
Our top pick for the best omega-3 supplement for women
After reviewing the top picks for the best omega-3 supplements, mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+ is our top pick. Each serving delivers 1,500 mg of EPA and DHA in triglyceride form—the type your body absorbs best—sourced from 100% wild-caught, cold-water fish from the South Pacific. What really sets it apart, though, is the natural lemon oil, which means no fishy burps, so you can actually stick with it long enough to feel the benefits.