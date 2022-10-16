 Skip to content

Why A Dietitian Considers mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ One Of The Best

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
October 16, 2022

October 16, 2022 — 11:07 AM

At this point, collagen powders aren’t the most difficult product to hunt down. The market is growing every single day, with new, buzzy options popping up day in and day out. At mbg, we truly do believe that healthy skin starts from the inside out, which is why we’re such big advocates of collagen supplementation

However, not all collagen powders are created equal, which is why we set out to make a powder that sounds out amongst the rest. And according to registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, founder of Maya Feller Nutrition, ours might be one of the best. Here’s why she deemed it a winner. 

What makes mbg beauty & gut collagen+ stand out? 

Feller considers the mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ the best collagen with added ingredients, according to a recent Delish story. What does this mean? Well, not only does our blend contain 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, but there’s also a long list of skin and gut-loving additions. In other words: Our collagen powder gives you way more bang for your buck.*

First up: Hyaluronic acid, which is the key molecule involved in skin moisture, meaning it plays a huge role in the skin's aging process. What’s more, it's a key ingredient in synovial fluid, which keeps our joints limber and well-lubricated.*

Another key player is L-glutamine—an important amino acid when it comes to gut health. This protein building block is also an immune health supporter. Here, a full list of L-glutamine benefits.*

A few more honorable mentions include vitamins C and E, turmeric, biotin, and sulforaphane glucosinolate. Altogether, the blend is way more than just a collagen powder, which is why we’re so proud to call it a crowd-favorite mindbodygreen product. We even hesitate to compare it to other standalone collagen powders on the market—because ours has so many additional healthy ingredients, it's like comparing apples to oranges. But, of course, we're more than happy to secure a winning spot in Feller's favorites.

The takeaway. 

While there are plenty of collagen powders on the market, not every blend is created with the same ingredients. Our collagen powder is formulated to provide more skin- and gut-loving benefits, which may be why it’s been voted one of the best.* Here, you can learn the ins and outs of collagen supplementation if you’re ready to dive in. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
