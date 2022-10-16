At this point, collagen powders aren’t the most difficult product to hunt down. The market is growing every single day, with new, buzzy options popping up day in and day out. At mbg, we truly do believe that healthy skin starts from the inside out, which is why we’re such big advocates of collagen supplementation.

However, not all collagen powders are created equal, which is why we set out to make a powder that sounds out amongst the rest. And according to registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, founder of Maya Feller Nutrition, ours might be one of the best. Here’s why she deemed it a winner.