The recommendation of strength training all your major muscle groups a week still holds true. This can look like exercises at home (get our four-week guide here), heading to a strength-focused group fitness class, or heading to the gym. Just remember, lifting heavy looks different for everyone. The goal should be choosing something that takes you to 70-80% of the maximum weight you can lift—that could be a 5-pound weight for a bicep curl or a 15-pound weight, depending on where you're starting.