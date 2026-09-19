A 488K-Person Study Reveals What May Be Fueling Chronic Inflammation
You can have a stressful week, eat more takeout than usual, and skip your workouts, then get back to normal once life settles down. But your body doesn't necessarily reset that quickly.
Everyday pressures can lead to inflammation, a normal immune response that becomes problematic if elevated over time.
In a recent study of nearly half a million people, researchers examined chronic inflammation alongside heart health. They investigated factors that may influence it, including body fat, smoking, psychological distress, and socioeconomic circumstances.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health data from 488,079 adults ages 40 to 69 in the UK Biobank, a large, long-term health study in the UK. They wanted to understand how chronic inflammation relates to the heart and what factors are associated with higher inflammation.
They measured glycoprotein acetyls, or GlycA, a blood marker that reflects longer-term, low-grade inflammation. Researchers then compared GlycA levels with heart structure, cardiovascular events, lifestyle factors, body fat, psychological health, socioeconomic factors, and genetics. Some participants also underwent heart imaging and additional blood testing.
Higher inflammation was linked to changes in the heart
People with higher GlycA levels tended to have thicker heart walls, smaller heart chambers, and lower stroke volume, meaning their hearts pumped less blood with each beat.
Those with the highest inflammation levels also had a 43% higher risk of major cardiovascular events than those with the lowest levels. These included heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and cardiovascular death.
The researchers identified proteins involved in inflammatory signaling that may help explain the connection between inflammation and changes in the heart. But what was associated with higher inflammation in the first place?
Stress, smoking, & body fat were major players
The factors most strongly associated with high inflammation were trunk fat, smoking, psychological distress, and lower socioeconomic status.
Depressive symptoms and certain patterns of fat distribution were also linked to higher inflammation. Physical activity, a healthier diet, and higher socioeconomic status were associated with lower inflammation.
Importantly, these findings don't prove that any one factor causes inflammation or heart problems. The study was observational, meaning it identified patterns rather than cause and effect. Some relationships may also work in both directions.
Still, the findings suggest that physical, emotional, and socioeconomic factors can play a role in the body's inflammatory processes.
What this means for your everyday routine
There's no single habit that gets rid of chronic inflammation, but several familiar heart-healthy behaviors were associated with lower inflammation in this study.
- Keep moving: Regular physical activity was linked to lower inflammation. Walking, strength training, cycling, or any other form of movement you enjoy all count.
- Build balanced meals: A healthier diet was associated with lower inflammation. Focus on whole or minimally processed foods, plants, and fiber-rich choices rather than chasing a perfect "anti-inflammatory" diet.
- Take stress seriously: Psychological distress was one of the factors most closely associated with inflammation. Therapy, social connection, movement, and creating more breathing room in your schedule can all support stress management.
- If you smoke, consider quitting: Smoking was strongly associated with higher inflammation. This adds to the well-established health benefits of quitting.
These aren't quick fixes. They're practical ways to support cardiovascular health over time.
RELATED READ: A Cheat Sheet For Eating 30+ Grams Of Fiber Every Day
The takeaway
Chronic inflammation may be one link between everyday habits and long-term heart health. While this study can't prove cause and effect, it adds to the evidence that cardiovascular health is shaped by more than diet and exercise alone. If you're worried about your heart health in the future, taking steps to reduce inflammation is one way to take action.