Heart Disease Risk Was Lowest In People Who Combined These Two Habits
Even after years of working in the health space, I still catch myself falling into the mindset that one healthy habit somehow cancels out every negative one. Like convincing myself that a hard workout balances out a full day of sitting. Or that my morning run neutralizes the pizza and fries I ate later that night.
And to be fair, movement absolutely helps. Any exercise is better than none. But your body tends to respond to overall patterns more than isolated “good” behaviors. A new study on artery disease reinforces exactly that idea.
Atherosclerosis, the slow buildup of plaque inside the arteries, is increasingly understood as an inflammatory disease as much as a cholesterol one. The blood vessels themselves become irritated and damaged over time, shaped by years of metabolic stress, poor diet quality, smoking, inactivity, blood sugar dysfunction, and chronic inflammation. And while exercise helps, a new study suggests it may not fully compensate for a highly inflammatory diet.
The findings add to a growing body of research suggesting movement and nutrition are not separate health categories competing for importance. They appear to work together to shape inflammation, metabolic health, and long-term cardiovascular risk.
Researchers compared inflammatory diets with artery disease risk
The study included 103 people newly diagnosed with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and compared them with 103 healthy controls.
Researchers analyzed participants’ diets using something called the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), a tool designed to estimate how much a person’s eating pattern promotes or reduces inflammation in the body. Diets higher in fried foods, heavily processed foods, and lower-fiber meals tend to score as more inflammatory, while diets rich in fiber, whole grains, vegetables, legumes, and minimally processed foods generally score lower.
The differences between groups were pretty clear. People with artery disease consumed more total fat and saturated fat and had significantly higher inflammatory diet scores overall. Meanwhile, healthier participants consumed more carbohydrates from fiber-rich foods.
Fiber ended up being one of the more interesting parts of the study. Higher intake appeared protective against artery disease, likely because fiber supports healthier blood sugar regulation, cholesterol metabolism, and gut microbiome function. Researchers noted that fiber fermentation in the gut produces short-chain fatty acids, compounds linked to lower inflammation and better cardiovascular health.
And then there was exercise.
Higher physical activity levels were associated with about a 50% lower risk of artery disease overall. But researchers also found that at very high inflammatory diet levels, exercise alone did not fully offset disease risk.
That’s probably one of the most important findings here.
Exercise & nutrition: You can’t have one without the other
Exercise helps improve cardiovascular health in dozens of ways. It improves blood vessel function, lowers triglycerides, improves insulin sensitivity, raises HDL cholesterol, reduces inflammation, and helps regulate blood pressure.
But highly inflammatory diets can simultaneously push biology in the opposite direction.
Ultra-processed foods, excess saturated fats, chronic overconsumption, and low fiber intake can worsen insulin resistance, increase oxidative stress, elevate inflammatory cytokines, and contribute to plaque formation inside arteries over time.
This study suggests that exercise is not a free pass for a chronically inflammatory diet. And nutrition probably works best when paired with regular movement rather than viewed as a replacement for it.
That combination matters far beyond heart disease, too. Chronic inflammation is linked not just to cardiovascular disease, but also metabolic dysfunction, cognitive decline, fatty liver disease, and accelerated aging overall.
The most realistic anti-inflammatory habits to focus on
The study does not suggest everyone needs to eliminate entire food groups or obsess over perfect eating. The strongest protective patterns tend to come from fairly consistent foundational habits:
- Increasing fiber intake through beans, lentils, vegetables, oats, berries, and whole grains
- Eating more minimally processed meals overall
- Reducing excess ultra-processed foods and fried foods
- Walking more throughout the day, especially after meals
- Building muscle through resistance training
- Maintaining regular aerobic movement throughout the week
And importantly, these habits don’t work independently from one another. Regular movement helps the body regulate blood sugar more effectively. Fiber supports gut health, cholesterol metabolism, and steadier glucose levels. Building muscle improves insulin sensitivity. Better blood sugar control helps calm inflammation.
RELATED READ: A Cheat Sheet For Eating 30+ Grams Of Fiber Every Day
The takeaway
One hard workout cannot completely override a chronically inflammatory lifestyle, just like one healthy meal does not suddenly protect the heart on its own. Cardiovascular health seems to be built through the cumulative effect of movement, nutrition, recovery, and metabolic health, all working together over time.