Diet is one of the most direct ways to influence the body's inflammatory state. The study used a tool called the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), which scores diets based on their inflammatory potential. Foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, tea, and soy foods lower the score; ultra-processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and excess saturated fat push it higher. Participants in the highest scoring group had significantly more depressive symptoms than those in the lowest group throughout the follow-up period.