Rethinking Recovery: The Case Against Icing Every Ache And Pain
For decades, grabbing an ice pack after a tough workout or minor injury has been the go-to advice. Sore muscles? Ice them. Rolled ankle? Ice it. But a new study published in Anesthesiology is adding to a growing body of research suggesting that icing every ache may not always help long-term recovery. In some cases, it could actually make pain stick around longer.
Researchers tested icing on two types of injury in mice
The study, led by researchers at McGill University and Queen's University, looked at how icing affected pain duration in mice with two different types of inflammation-related injuries (one of which mimicked muscle soreness).
Both groups were then treated with ice over three days using different timing schedules. Researchers tracked how long the mice showed signs of pain sensitivity before and after the injury.
Icing approximately doubled how long pain lasted
The study found that cryotherapy (aka cold therapy) approximately doubled the duration of pain—from around 15 days to more than 30 days.
Why might this happen? The researchers think it has to do with how icing affects the body's early immune response. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that rush to an injury site as part of the body's first wave of defense.
When researchers injected neutrophils into the paws of mice that had been iced, it prevented the pain from becoming prolonged. This suggests that these immune cells play an important role in helping pain resolve naturally, and that suppressing them too early with ice may slow down the healing timeline.
Early inflammation may be part of healing, not just something to fight
Based on these findings, the researchers suggest that we may want to reconsider icing for managing acute inflammatory injuries. But findings are still in the early stages in mice. Ice has long been used as a first line therapy to help control inflammation of an acute injury. But the question of icing for soreness (like sore claves after a run) vs. pain (like icing a sprain immediately after injury still persists.
This research fits with earlier findings on other anti-inflammatory approaches. Previous research1 has suggested that using NSAIDs (like ibuprofen) and steroids too aggressively early on may provide short-term pain relief but could delay full recovery and increase the risk of pain becoming chronic.
Smarter ways to support recovery without overdoing it on ice
None of this means ice is bad or that you should never use it. For significant swelling, acute injuries, or situations where managing pain is the priority, ice can still be useful. The shift is in how we think about it: as a tool to use strategically, not a reflex for every ache.
Here are some ways to support recovery without overdoing inflammation suppression:
- Try gentle movement instead of total rest: Light walking, stretching, or mobility work can support blood flow and help your body move through its natural recovery process. Complete rest isn't always the answer for mild soreness.
- Consider heat or contrast therapy for comfort: While the study found these didn't speed up or slow down pain resolution, heat can help relax tight muscles and improve circulation. If it feels good, it's unlikely to get in the way of healing.
- Support your body with nutrition and sleep: Adequate protein intake, omega-3-rich foods, hydration, and quality sleep all contribute to tissue repair and recovery. These basics matter more than any single recovery tool.
- Be thoughtful about pain relievers: Similar research suggests that reaching for ibuprofen after every workout or minor injury may slow healing. Save them for when you really need the relief.
The takeaway
Recovery science is evolving, and this study adds to evidence that aggressively fighting inflammation isn't always the best path to healing. Ice is by no means the enemy, but reaching for it out of habit for every ache may not serve your long-term recovery. Sometimes, the most helpful thing you can do is let your body do its job.