It's one of the most common complaints of people who've recently tried to healthify their diet: "I'm eating all of these so-called good-for-me foods, but I'm so bloated and gassy!"

It seems unfair that a loaf of white bread can somehow sit well in one's stomach while a plateful of kale can cause a mini Mount Vesuvius eruption, but luckily, there are a few common reasons for the discomfort—and more importantly, a few easy ways to fix it.