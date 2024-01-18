The skin thins as we age (due to a loss of dermal collagen), and already thin areas of skin, in particular, are usually the first areas to become apparent. "When we start to have less collagen and elastic fibers in skin as it ages, this very thin skin shows lines earliest," explains board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD about crow’s feet and other eye wrinkles. That thin skin is also why the area is more sensitive to sun damage, pollution, and oxidative stress—all of which can contribute to sagging skin and wrinkles.