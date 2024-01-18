Skip to Content
Beauty

The Eyes Wrinkle Before Any Other Area Of The Face — Here's How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
January 18, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Close up of eyes
Image by PeopleImages / iStock
January 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are certain areas of the face and body that start to giveaway the telltale signs of aging, well before anywhere else does. The lips, for example, start to deflate. The smile may appear less vibrant. Hands may develop dark spots, fine lines, or a thin, crepey-like appearance. But one area is prone to premature aging more so than the rest: The delicate, thin skin around the eyes.

The skin thins as we age (due to a loss of dermal collagen), and already thin areas of skin, in particular, are usually the first areas to become apparent. "When we start to have less collagen and elastic fibers in skin as it ages, this very thin skin shows lines earliest," explains board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD about crow’s feet and other eye wrinkles. That thin skin is also why the area is more sensitive to sun damage, pollution, and oxidative stress—all of which can contribute to sagging skin and wrinkles. 

Here, a simple three-step approach to tending to the delicate area, in case you’ve started to see fine lines develop prematurely. 

Layer on an firming eye cream

To target any eye wrinkles (including crow's feet), you'll want to introduce ingredients that increase elasticity and firmness, as well as antioxidants that can nourish and protect the area. However—and this is a very big however—the formulas need to be gentle enough for the sensitive area and safe to use around the eye. For this reason, it’s not always a good idea to just use a standard “anti-aging” cream around the eyes—it may be too potent or potentially irritating for the skin. 

Instead opt for an eye cream specifically designed for wrinkles in the area. (Check out our favorite wrinkle-smoothing eye creams here, all tested by editors and backed by derms.) This will help ensure the active ingredients in the formula are at appropriate concentrations for the skin. Read: You don’t have to worry about triggering damage because the formula has high amounts of chemical exfoliants or strong retinoids. 

A firming yet gentle ingredient are peptides, as these can support your body's natural production of collagen. "Many peptides have been developed specifically to be used around the eyes," Ciraldo notes. My favorite peptide infused eye creams are Naturium Multi-Peptide Eye Cream, Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel Unisex Eye Gel, and and Niod Fractionated Eye-Contour Concentrate

Treat from the inside out

Targeting aging concerns takes a holistic approach. You can use all the appropriate topical ingredients, and yet, if you’re not taking care of yourself as a whole, you’re not going to see the full results. You need to give your body the appropriate building blocks to create healthy, nourished skin—such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, lipids, and antioxidants. 

You can do this through a robust, diverse diet, as well as finding additional support with beauty supplements. For example, the antioxidant astaxanthin has been shown to have impressive benefits for smoothing the appearance of wrinkles, notably around the eye area. 

One study found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture1. And in a recent double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone. Another recent double-blind clinical found that it can even help skin's water-retention capacity, which can keep skin looking supple and smooth. 

Amp up sun protection 

Unprotected UV exposure accounts for up to 80% of all premature aging2. The eye area can be particularly susceptible to sun-damage induced changes, as folks aren’t as diligent about applying sun protection around the eyes.

And it’s not just the UV radiation. When in sunny or bright environments, what’s a common reaction? Well, squinting of course! This can also contribute to fine lines around the eyes, as repeated motions can lead to static fine lines. 

Be sure to wear sunglasses and hats to protect your eyes, not just from the rays but from the temptation to squint.

The takeaway

Different parts of the body and face age at different rates—largely due to differences in skin structure and environmental exposure. So it makes sense that you might have to tweak your skin care routine accordingly. For the eye area, consider layering on a wrinkle-specific eye cream, utilizing a beauty supplement, and of course, upping your sun protection game.

More On This Topic

I’m A Travel Writer Who's Logged Thousands Of Miles — My Secret Travel Tips
Travel

I’m A Travel Writer Who's Logged Thousands Of Miles — My Secret Travel Tips

Alexandra Engler

I Used Lobster Blood To Restore Collagen & Rebuild My Skin — Yes, Really
Beauty

I Used Lobster Blood To Restore Collagen & Rebuild My Skin — Yes, Really

Jamie Schneider

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production
Beauty

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

If You Want Smooth, Glowing Skin, Try These 3 Science-Backed Oils
Beauty

If You Want Smooth, Glowing Skin, Try These 3 Science-Backed Oils

Alexandra Engler

Um, This Mascara Just Made My Eyes Look Years Younger
Beauty

Um, This Mascara Just Made My Eyes Look Years Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

I Have Permanently Chapped Lips — Or At Least I Did Until I Tried This
Beauty

I Have Permanently Chapped Lips — Or At Least I Did Until I Tried This

Carleigh Ferrante

Get Firmer Skin Long Term With These Expert-Approved Approaches
Beauty

Get Firmer Skin Long Term With These Expert-Approved Approaches

Alexandra Engler

3 Tips To Simplify Your Skin Care Routine (Without Losing Benefits), From A Derm
Beauty

3 Tips To Simplify Your Skin Care Routine (Without Losing Benefits), From A Derm

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science
Beauty

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science

Jamie Schneider

