Going To Museums & Concerts May Slow How Fast Your Body Ages
The usual longevity checklist includes exercising regularly, eating well, sleeping enough, and managing stress. But what if one of the most powerful things you could do for your biological age was buy a ticket to a museum, a concert, or a play?
New research suggests that's not as far-fetched as it sounds. A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health found that older adults who regularly attended cultural events, including movies, art exhibits, and plays, had measurably lower biological ages than those who didn't. Not just better moods or sharper minds, but a body that appeared, at the cellular level, to be aging more slowly.
Engaging in the arts & biological age
Researchers analyzed data from nearly 1,900 older adults in the UK, tracking their cultural engagement over time by measuring how frequently participants attended events like movies, museums, concerts, and theatres.
Biological age was assessed using a composite of physiological markers, including measures of lung function, grip strength, walking speed, and other indicators that reflect how well the body is functioning relative to a person's chronological age. Two people who are 65 years old can have very different biological ages depending on how their bodies are actually holding up.
Each one-point increase in cultural engagement score was associated with a meaningfully lower biological age, even after the researchers controlled for income, health status, physical activity, and other lifestyle factors. The association held throughout the study period, suggesting that the relationship between cultural engagement and slower biological aging is not simply explained by the fact that healthier people tend to go out more.
Why it might work
There a few plausible pathways for why cultural engagement may improve health.
The first is stress reduction. On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Daisy Fancourt, Ph.D., a professor at University College London and one of the world's leading researchers on this topic, explained that arts engagement produces "reductions in stress hormones, heart rate, and blood pressure, and also reductions in inflammation, which are involved in physical health." Chronic stress and inflammation are two of the most well-established drivers of accelerated biological aging, so anything that reliably dials them down will have a positive impact on overall health.
Cultural engagement also provides cognitive stimulation. Whether you're watching a film, standing in front of a painting, or following a live performance, multiple regions of your brain are being activated simultaneously. Fancourt describes arts engagement as "a kind of whole brain workout" that challenges memory, emotional processing, and creative thinking at the same time. This kind of sustained, varied cognitive engagement supports brain health in ways that single-task brain training apps simply can't replicate.
Lastly, attending cultural events provides built-in opportunities for connection and shared experience. Loneliness and social isolation are increasingly recognized as significant risk factors for accelerated aging, and cultural participation offers a natural antidote.
How to build it into your life
If cultural engagement isn't something that is already part of your life, attending these types of events may feel daunting. But don't worry, you don't need to become a regular at the opera to see the positive effects of cultural engagement.
One way to start engaging with the arts is what Fancourt calls a "daily micro-dose". She describes this as small, intentional moments of arts engagement, whether that's listening to music or reading for 20 minutes. The key word here is intentional. Fancourt says you have to give the art your full attention to get the full benefit. Passive background music doesn't deliver the same neurological and physiological benefits as focused engagement.
You can also dedicate one hour a week to arts engagement, and block out time to go to a movie, concert, museum, or play. "If people have one hour a week that they dedicate to arts engagements, then even within the space of 10 or 12 weeks, there can be clear responses in outcomes like mental health, and in a range of physical health outcomes as well," Fancourt says, based on her research (which we covered here).
Variety matters in your cultural engagement matters, too. Just as a diverse diet provides a broader range of nutrients, a diverse arts practice provides a broader range of cognitive and emotional ingredients. If you tend to stick to one art form, try mixing in something new that will challenges your brains expectations and keep the experience feeling fresh.
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The takeaway
This study reframes a night at theater as more of a longevity habit than just a "fun night out". Cultural engagement works through multiple biological pathways to benefit your health, and it requires no prescription, no equipment, and no gym membership.
So the next time you're weighing whether to book those concert tickets or finally visit that exhibition you've been meaning to see, consider it an investment in your biological age and go.