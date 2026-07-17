The first is stress reduction. On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Daisy Fancourt, Ph.D., a professor at University College London and one of the world's leading researchers on this topic, explained that arts engagement produces "reductions in stress hormones, heart rate, and blood pressure, and also reductions in inflammation, which are involved in physical health." Chronic stress and inflammation are two of the most well-established drivers of accelerated biological aging, so anything that reliably dials them down will have a positive impact on overall health.