Yes, Your Cells May Age At Different Rates — What That Means For Longevity

The study also found that about 20 to 25% of people showed accelerated aging in at least one cell type, while 1 to 3% showed it in 10 or more cell types at the same time. So, most of us have at least one biological weak spot, even if our overall aging profile looks fine on paper. For years, the conversation around muscle has centered on how you look or how you perform. This research suggests that the biological age of your muscle tissue may be one of the most meaningful signals of how long and how well you'll live.