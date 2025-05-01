Of course, it'll also be important to find ways to make sure the partner with the higher libido still feels like their sexual needs are being addressed in the relationship. But you might be surprised by how much cultivating more nonsexual touch can make both parties feel loved and satisfied. And more often than not, when there's an influx of warmth and intimacy in a relationship, sex can feel like a more desirable next step. You may even find that sexual desire in the relationship builds back up over time naturally.