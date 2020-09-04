Certain foods can have less than...desirable effects on digestion. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re unhealthy, though. Beans and cruciferous vegetables, for example, may lead to gas and bloating—but they're still gut-friendly sources of fiber. Then of course, there’s corn, which almost always shows up whole and undigested in poop. So, what's the deal? And is it cause for concern?

This common question made its way to Karan Rangarajan, MBBS, BSc, a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS) in London, and a well known doctor on TikTok. Here’s what he had to say about corn and its digestible properties.