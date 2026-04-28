We tend to talk about body fat as if it follows a simple rule: the less you have, the healthier you are. It’s an idea that shows up everywhere, from fitness culture to medical advice. But that framing starts to fall apart when you look at what actually happens in the body. There are cases where people with very low body fat still experience metabolic dysfunction, including insulin resistance and fatty liver disease. At the same time, others with higher body fat remain metabolically healthy.