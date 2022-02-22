A “healthy heat style” is somewhat of an oxymoron. Heat harms your hair, unfortunately, so the “healthiest” styling option will always be an air-dry, if you can swing it. But sometimes, you just crave a bouncy, salon-quality blowout or defined ringlets only a curling wand can offer—and that’s OK! Just be as kind to the strands as you can by keeping them hydrated and coating them in heat protectant before you even think about picking up that hot tool.

We have a handy list of heat protectants here, but on a basic level, a true winner will coat the hair with nutrients to help buffer the heat and simultaneously infuse the strands with moisture. Oils, by nature, contain antioxidants and fatty acids that protect and mend dry strands—so they make for a great glossy treatment pre-blow-dry, right?

Well, not exactly. "If you put oils in your hair then go to use a super-hot flatiron, bam, all of a sudden you're making breakfast. You're literally cooking your hair,” hairstylist Clay Nielson previously shared with mbg. However, a few superior oils won’t burn up, assuming you go easy on the heat setting—argan oil, for example, can take the heat.