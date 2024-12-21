Advertisement
Why Are Tauruses So Attractive? Here's The Astrological Explanation
We can learn a lot about what people think based on popular online searches—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears the Tauruses out there might have some secret admirers.
Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Taurus, the most searched question was, "Why are Tauruses so attractive?"
So, why are Taurus people so attractive?
If you, like everyone else, is wondering how Taurus exudes such allure, you can look to their planetary ruler, Venus. It's the planet of love and pleasure, but it's also the planet of beauty.
Taurus and Libra are the two signs that live under Venus' rule, giving them the "luck of the draw" in terms of their appearance. Venus bestows the blessing of beauty on these two signs, giving them a natural grace and appeal. (Especially Taurus risings, since your rising sign is more closely related to outward appearance.)
For Taurus, being an earth sign, they're also an especially grounded and stabilizing force to be around. Those in their company often appreciate Taurus' straightforward and patient demeanor. What you see is what you get with the bulls of the zodiac, and for many people, that's attractive.
Tauruses feel like people you can trust. They're calm, hard-working, and realistic, and they are also relatively sensual. This all carries over into the way they dress and carry themselves, giving them an overall attractive yet approachable vibe.
The takeaway
All of the zodiac signs can be attractive in their own way, depending on personal preferences—beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all. Nevertheless, when it comes to Taurus' easy-going and calm personality, plus their beautifying planetary ruler, it's no wonder so many people fancy these folks.
