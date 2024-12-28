Advertisement
Why Are Scorpios So Annoying? Here's What To Understand About This Zodiac Sign
We can tell a lot about what people think based on what they're searching online—including what they think about the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears Scorpios have made a reputation for themselves.
Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so..." and for Scorpio, the most searched question was, "Why are Scorpios so annoying?"
Well, in defense of the Scorpios out there, we're here to set the record straight. Here's what to know.
So, are Scorpios actually annoying?
First things first: to find someone or something "annoying" is subjective, so while some people might find Scorpio's tendencies off-putting, others will love them. With that said, we can consider some of the common Scorpio qualities that might rub others the wrong way.
For one thing, Scorpios are intense. If you've ever met one, that goes without saying. This is because they're ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, rebirth, and endings. They're also a fixed water sign associated with the eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability, making them incredibly deep, emotional feelers who aren't afraid to dive beneath the surface.
This can be incredibly intimidating to those who are less willing to go deep. Not to mention, Scorpios can act like detectives when they're getting to know someone, making them all the more intimidating. They can be manipulative, calculating, and often have ulterior motives—plus they can be fairly sensitive and moody as well.
At their worst, Scorpios have a tendency for being possessive, obsessive, and jealous. They may also withdraw or play the avoidant card when they're going through something (or if they're mad at you).
Scorpio folks tend to play their cards close to their chest and don't like to open up themselves, but they will not be happy to receive the same arms-length treatment from you. Trust is huge for them, but at a certain point, it can definitely be annoying to feel like you haven't earned theirs.
The takeaway
Again, all of the zodiac signs can be difficult or "annoying" in their own ways, so let's not pick on the Scorpios of the world. Plus, some of the common, less-savory Scorpio qualities may not even rear their head if you're dealing with a more mature Scorpio.
Nevertheless, if jealousy, moodiness, or manipulation rub you the wrong way, don't be shocked if you find Scorpios annoying.
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Tanya Carroll Richardson
