Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Why Are Scorpios So Annoying? Here's What To Understand About This Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 28, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy
December 28, 2024

We can tell a lot about what people think based on what they're searching online—including what they think about the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears Scorpios have made a reputation for themselves.

Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so..." and for Scorpio, the most searched question was, "Why are Scorpios so annoying?"

Well, in defense of the Scorpios out there, we're here to set the record straight. Here's what to know.

So, are Scorpios actually annoying?

First things first: to find someone or something "annoying" is subjective, so while some people might find Scorpio's tendencies off-putting, others will love them. With that said, we can consider some of the common Scorpio qualities that might rub others the wrong way.

For one thing, Scorpios are intense. If you've ever met one, that goes without saying. This is because they're ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, rebirth, and endings. They're also a fixed water sign associated with the eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability, making them incredibly deep, emotional feelers who aren't afraid to dive beneath the surface.

This can be incredibly intimidating to those who are less willing to go deep. Not to mention, Scorpios can act like detectives when they're getting to know someone, making them all the more intimidating. They can be manipulative, calculating, and often have ulterior motives—plus they can be fairly sensitive and moody as well.

At their worst, Scorpios have a tendency for being possessive, obsessive, and jealous. They may also withdraw or play the avoidant card when they're going through something (or if they're mad at you).

Scorpio folks tend to play their cards close to their chest and don't like to open up themselves, but they will not be happy to receive the same arms-length treatment from you. Trust is huge for them, but at a certain point, it can definitely be annoying to feel like you haven't earned theirs.

The takeaway

Again, all of the zodiac signs can be difficult or "annoying" in their own ways, so let's not pick on the Scorpios of the world. Plus, some of the common, less-savory Scorpio qualities may not even rear their head if you're dealing with a more mature Scorpio.

Nevertheless, if jealousy, moodiness, or manipulation rub you the wrong way, don't be shocked if you find Scorpios annoying.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Meditation

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body

Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Spirituality

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting

Tanya Carroll Richardson

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are
Parenting

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are

Alexandra Engler

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise
Integrative Health

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise

Sarah Regan

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Meditation

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body

Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Spirituality

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting

Tanya Carroll Richardson

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are
Parenting

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are

Alexandra Engler

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise
Integrative Health

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise

Sarah Regan

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Meditation

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body

Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Spirituality

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting

Tanya Carroll Richardson

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are
Parenting

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are

Alexandra Engler

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise
Integrative Health

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise

Sarah Regan

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Meditation

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body

Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Spirituality

This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting

Tanya Carroll Richardson

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are
Parenting

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are

Alexandra Engler

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise
Integrative Health

To Mind Brain Health As You Age, Study Suggests Aerobic Exercise

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.