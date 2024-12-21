Skip to Content
Spirituality

Here's Why Libras Are So Attractive—In Case You Were Wondering

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
December 21, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Flamingo Images / Stocksy
December 21, 2024

We can learn a lot about what people think based on popular online searches—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears Libras are fairing pretty well in the looks department.

Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Libra, the most searched question was, "Why are Libras so attractive?"

Here's the reason Libras are so attractive

So, how did Libra manage to get this reputation for being attractive? They can thank their planetary ruler, Venus, for that. Not only is it the planet of love and pleasure, but it's also the planet of beauty.

Taurus and Libra are the only two signs that live under Venus' rule, giving them the "luck of the draw" in terms of their appearance. Venus bestows the blessing of beauty on these two signs, giving them a natural grace and appeal. (Especially Libra risings, since your rising sign is more closely related to outward appearance.)

Libras, specifically, they're known to be charming, poised, fashionable, and easy to get along with. Being an air sign, they're social and have no trouble getting along with all kinds of people. And as natural peacekeepers and diplomats, those in their company often appreciate Libra's ability to keep the peace and make sure everyone's having a good time.

With their inviting smiles and strong, flirty energy, it's hard not to be drawn in by a Libra's allure. They always put themselves together, have a legendary sense of style, and probably have great hair and skin. These are all reflections of the time and effort Libras pour into themselves, and this undoubtedly increases their appeal.

The takeaway

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so for what it's worth, all of the zodiac signs can be attractive in their own way. Nevertheless, when it comes to Libra's charming and put-together demeanor, plus their beautifying planetary ruler, it's not surprising folks find them so attractive.

