Are Cancers Really Freaky? Here's What To Know About This Sensitive Sign
We can tell a lot about what people think based on what they're searching online—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears Cancers have a reputation to contend with.
Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Cancer, the most searched question was, "Why are Cancers so freaky?"
As it turns out, there's an astrological reason for their aptitude at excelling. Here's what to know.
So, why are Cancers actually freaky?
If you've ever met a Cancer, you can't deny their sensitivity and intuition border on psychic ability. As the only sign ruled by the moon, Cancer is a feminine sign that places high importance on emotional security, which is part of why they're so emotionally attuned. (It's also a big reason why Cancerians are known for being the moodiest of the zodiac.)
They're practically mind readers—or energy readers—and this gives them an eerie ability to know exactly what someone else is thinking. Not to mention, they're a water sign, so they're not afraid to go deep.
If a Cancer is around someone who's less comfortable diving into emotional depths, Cancer may indeed come off as a little freaky or unnerving. They're intense, after all, and their moody moments aren't always met with patience and understanding.
Their ability to know what someone wants to hear can also lend itself to a manipulative streak, which is definitely freaky if you realize it's happening to you.
And in case you were wondering about their "freak factor" in the bedroom, it always depends on the individual. Nevertheless, Cancers are a cardinal sign, so they're open to experimentation, especially if they're with someone they really trust. But being a more sensitive and emotional sign, that doesn't typically translate to "freak in the sheets."
The takeaway
All of the zodiac signs have the capacity to be freaky in their own ways—so you should always take astrological stereotypes with a grain of salt. That being said, there's no doubt that if a Cancer is reading your mind, manipulating you, or oscillating between moods, it's all a little freaky.
