Why An Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Is My Favorite Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

About a decade ago, my wellness-savvy dad started shooting apple cider shots every morning and invited me to give it a try. While I wish I could say I was as tough as him in stomaching the fiery, acidic taste — I gave up on that healthy habit before it even started. You’d think a practice with so many proven benefits would convince me to get over the taste already, but I’m a bit of a diva when it comes to my wellness — I like my rituals smooth and sweet.
The good news: apple cider vinegar *gummies*
Ten years later, I’ve found myself revisiting the ancient benefits of apple cider vinegar: it has been proven to reduce blood sugar levels, support weight management, and provide antimicrobial effects. It’s even known for boosting energy*, and as a yoga instructor constantly moving my body, I can never get enough of that. With a particular fondness for age-old remedies, years of compounded FOMO hit me as I did my research. It was finally time to make apple cider vinegar a part of my daily routine, taste and all.
I started looking for apple cider vinegar products, and here’s when I realized the universe really is on my side... I found the brand new Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, which conceal the harsh taste with an all-natural, juicy green apple and strawberry flavor, while maintaining the benefits. I gravitated immediately toward the Energy Gummies, one of their four formulas (they also have classic, Diet, and Probiotic formulas) — and did a couple handstands to celebrate.
First things first: the taste
No more plugging my nose and hoping for the best, no more fire at the back of my throat, and no more pretending to enjoy expensive bottled apple cider vinegar drinks. Just three tangy gummies to pause and enjoy before getting back to my day with a little extra pep in my step. The juicy and sweet taste of these gummies starts (like all Garden of Life products) on a farm.
The very first ingredient of these gummies is simply organic apples, which are chopped up and fermented into alcohol. A bacteria, called acetobacter, is then added to convert the alcohol into vinegar. Garden of Life uses “with the mother” SCOBY cultures in their process to produce a ton of beneficial compounds, like acetic acid. These gummies actually have a 5% concentration of acetic acid from the mother culture, instead of being chemically added. Garden of Life is careful to preserve the integrity of their ingredients, so it’s no wonder these gummies taste so good.
And about that energy boost
With the Apple Cider Vinegar Energy Gummies, I finally get to enjoy all the benefits of the compounds in apple cider vinegar, like acetic acid. But this formula also contains key natural ingredients for energy — more benefits, the better. With Organic Green Tea and Organic Coffee Fruit Extract, the gummies come with a natural caffeine boost that lifts my spirits and sharpens my focus.* They’ve been clinically studied to support healthy energy production and cognitive function.*
While sometimes I take these gummies in the morning (instead of reaching for a latte), I usually take them in the afternoon to fuel my yoga practice. I’m more of an afternoon-yogi, making it to my mat around 4 p.m. after a long workday. And in full transparency, my flow usually needs a little jumpstart. The Energy Gummies are a perfect pre-yoga lift — just enough energy to power my Chaturangas, without lighting up my Savasana. And knowing that I’m reaping the benefits of apple cider vinegar at the same time, my practice is set up for success.
Age-old wisdom, modern life
There’s something deeply comforting about turning to an ancient remedy everyday to support my health, just like how I lean on the ancient yogic practices to create meaning in my life. I imagine Hippocrates treating his patients with apple cider vinegar centuries ago... I think about my dad tossing back that fiery elixir every morning… And as I throw the Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies in my yoga bag, the world feels a little smaller. And across time, we all seem a bit closer. That’s the magic of wellness: it’s something we all equally deserve. Good health should always bring us together.
