Why An Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Is My Favorite Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

Ten years later, I’ve found myself revisiting the ancient benefits of apple cider vinegar: it has been proven to reduce blood sugar levels, support weight management, and provide antimicrobial effects. It’s even known for boosting energy*, and as a yoga instructor constantly moving my body, I can never get enough of that. With a particular fondness for age-old remedies, years of compounded FOMO hit me as I did my research. It was finally time to make apple cider vinegar a part of my daily routine, taste and all.

I started looking for apple cider vinegar products, and here’s when I realized the universe really is on my side... I found the brand new Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, which conceal the harsh taste with an all-natural, juicy green apple and strawberry flavor, while maintaining the benefits. I gravitated immediately toward the Energy Gummies, one of their four formulas (they also have classic, Diet, and Probiotic formulas) — and did a couple handstands to celebrate.