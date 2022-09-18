 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
A Functional Medicine Expert's Favorite Veggie + A Hack To Supercharge Nutrients

A Functional Medicine Expert's Favorite Veggie + A Hack To Supercharge Nutrients

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Cauliflower curry soup and cauliflower recipes

Image by CAMERON WHITMAN / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 18, 2022 — 9:01 AM

Do you have a favorite vegetable? Maybe your go-to veggie is one you eat often or that you pair with every meal. We know, we know—it's near impossible to play favorites, but functional medicine expert Amy Sapola, PharmD, Director of Farmacy at The Chef's Garden in Huron, Ohio, recently shared her top pick on the mindbodygreen podcast. Her pick? Cauliflower. Below, find out how she prepares this nutrient-rich veggie to maximize its benefits.

Why Sapola loves cauliflower & how to prepare it.

Cauliflower is a type of brassica vegetable, which contains loads of fiber and phytochemicals, including antioxidant-rich glucosinolates. Sapola regards "the ability of Brassica vegetables to detoxify metabolically, especially with hormone metabolism," very impressive as well. "They pack so much of a punch," she adds. Cauli is also a type of cruciferous vegetable, which boasts benefits for gut health, blood sugar, heart health, and more. It's no wonder cauliflower has become such a trendy, nutritious staple (cauliflower "pasta," anyone?).

However, in order to get the most from this nutritious pick, Sapola recommends consuming the whole plant—leaves and all. "You can even eat the outer leaves," she notes, as they're rich in vitamins and nutrients. (Try drizzling them in olive oil and roasting or grilling them!) The bottom line? Cauliflower is one of the most versatile veggies you can find; if you're looking for some recipe inspiration, here are some more tips to keep things interesting:

  • Roasted with your favorite seasonings
  • As a raw dipping veggie (think hummus, spinach dip, etc.) 
  • Opting for cauliflower pizza crust 
  • In a vegetable stir fry

Sapola even recommends adding cauliflower to your smoothie as a sneaky vegetable boost. Find our favorite green smoothie recipes here to get you started. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Cauliflower packs nutrient punch, especially when you consume the leaves, too. There are plenty of different ways to cook this vegetable, and you can even toss it into your smoothie to supercharge your blend. Sure, cauli may not be the most underrated vegetable out there, but according to Sapola, the hype is well earned.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)

Kristine Thomason
This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)
Functional Food

How Many Vegetables You Need To Eat To Reap The Mental Health Benefits

Merrell Readman
How Many Vegetables You Need To Eat To Reap The Mental Health Benefits
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Love

45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond
Routines

Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers

Merrell Readman
Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers
Integrative Health

This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily

Sarah Regan
This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Ingredient Pair Is The Ultimate Power Couple For Dewy Skin

Hannah Frye
This Ingredient Pair Is The Ultimate Power Couple For Dewy Skin
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
Integrative Health

100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy

Emma Loewe
100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy
Beauty

This Ingredient Reduces The Appearance Of Wrinkles — Reviewers Rave About It Too

Alexandra Engler
This Ingredient Reduces The Appearance Of Wrinkles — Reviewers Rave About It Too
Wellness Trends

10 Shoes To Keep You Comfortable On Your Next Hot Girl Walk

Rachel MacPherson
10 Shoes To Keep You Comfortable On Your Next Hot Girl Walk
Beauty

Concealer Looking Caky? These Under-Eye Wrinkle Treatments May Be Your Answer

Hannah Frye
Concealer Looking Caky? These Under-Eye Wrinkle Treatments May Be Your Answer
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-a-functional-medicine-expert-loves-cauliflower-and-its-leaves

Your article and new folder have been saved!