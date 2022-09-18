Cauliflower is a type of brassica vegetable, which contains loads of fiber and phytochemicals, including antioxidant-rich glucosinolates. Sapola regards "the ability of Brassica vegetables to detoxify metabolically, especially with hormone metabolism," very impressive as well. "They pack so much of a punch," she adds. Cauli is also a type of cruciferous vegetable, which boasts benefits for gut health, blood sugar, heart health, and more. It's no wonder cauliflower has become such a trendy, nutritious staple (cauliflower "pasta," anyone?).

However, in order to get the most from this nutritious pick, Sapola recommends consuming the whole plant—leaves and all. "You can even eat the outer leaves," she notes, as they're rich in vitamins and nutrients. (Try drizzling them in olive oil and roasting or grilling them!) The bottom line? Cauliflower is one of the most versatile veggies you can find; if you're looking for some recipe inspiration, here are some more tips to keep things interesting: