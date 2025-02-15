Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Research Shows Having Whey Protein Before a Meal Is Good For Blood Sugar

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 15, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
chocolate protein powder and scoop
Image by magnez2 / iStock
February 15, 2025

Most likely, you either come from an appetizer family (and enjoy a pre-meal nosh and beverage), or you don’t (and save space for the meal).

Well, a published review of 16 clinical studies may have you rethinking your pre-meal choices to something a bit unexpected: whey protein.

The data consistently show that having whey protein before a meal helps lower blood glucose (aka sugar) after you eat. 

These were the study’s key findings

All the studies included in this analysis compared the impact of a whey protein supplement (basically a protein shake) before a meal to drinking water.

Studies did differ quite a bit in how long before a meal people consumed the protein and how much protein people ate. But the results were pretty consistent. 

Here are the three key findings.

1.

Whey protein significantly lowered peak blood sugar after a meal

Anytime a meal (or snack) containing carbohydrates is consumed, blood sugar rises.

It’s biology. But oftentimes, if a carbohydrate-containing meal isn’t balanced with the other macronutrients (protein and fat), blood sugar levels spike quickly and then drop. 

This review showed that having whey protein before a meal significantly lowered this peak glucose concentration afterward.

And those with type 2 diabetes also experienced a greater reduction of blood glucose levels 30 minutes to 2 hours after the meal—compared to those without diabetes. 

2.

Whey protein increased GLP-1 and insulin 

GLP-1 (or glucagon-like peptide-1) is a hormone produced by the gut lining when food is consumed.

It’s known as an appetite regulator, and its main function is to trigger the secretion of insulin—the hormone responsible for lowering blood sugar levels. 

And whey protein was linked to both of these favorable hormonal increases (insulin with a bit more certainty). 

3.

Whey protein slowed gastric emptying rate

Whey protein may slow down how long it takes food to move from the stomach to the intestines (aka the gastric emptying rate).

While you don’t want this movement to be too fast or too sluggish, a somewhat slower gastric emptying rate promotes feelings of fullness and satisfaction after a meal. 

Protein is considered to be the most satiating macronutrient, and research shows whey seems to be especially effective at this compared to casein1 or soy protein2 supplements.

Won't you gain weight?

One potential concern is the possibility of weight gain from increased calorie intake from the supplement. However, research shows that whey protein actually has weight-stabilizing effects.

How much whey protein do you need for these benefits?

Researchers weren’t able to pinpoint the best amount of whey to take in before a meal. Some of the studies included in this review looked at a low protein dose of four grams, whereas others looked at a much higher dose of 55 grams.

Most whey protein supplements provide about 20-25 grams of protein per serving. 

RELATED READ: Protein Needs For Women: How Much Is Enough — And What's Too Much?

What's the best timing?

You can drink your whey protein shake anywhere from 30 minutes before to at the time of the meal for blood sugar benefits. The researchers didn’t notice significant differences in blood sugar control when the protein was consumed in that timeframe.  

RELATED READ: When To Consume Protein Powder: Research-Backed Timing Tips

The takeaway

Whether you sip on it while cooking or enjoy it along with a meal, a whey protein supplement can help balance your post-meal blood sugar levels according to research.

More On This Topic

These Antioxidant-Rich Foods Are Like Windshield Wipers For Your Eyes
Integrative Health

These Antioxidant-Rich Foods Are Like Windshield Wipers For Your Eyes

Jenny Fant

This Is The Fruit Experts Say Can Boost Cognition & Protect Your Heart
Integrative Health

This Is The Fruit Experts Say Can Boost Cognition & Protect Your Heart

Emily Kelleher

Why Skipping Breakfast May Be Stressing Out Your Body (& What To Eat Instead)
Integrative Health

Why Skipping Breakfast May Be Stressing Out Your Body (& What To Eat Instead)

Ava Durgin

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones

Jason Wachob

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Popular Stories

