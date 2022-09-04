Where To Save & Splurge On Skin Care, From A Cosmetic Chemist

Basic skin care does not need to be astronomically expensive. However, some ingredients cost more than others on the manufacturing side as well. According to Ford, retinol (in its many forms) is one of them: "It's not a cheap ingredient, nor is it cheap to stabilize," Ford tells mbg.

What exactly does "stability" mean in skin care? Well, less stable ingredients are more subject to degradation when exposed to air, light, heat, or water in some cases. When the ingredient is unstable, it may be less effective and can even cause more damage to the skin.

This is why you'll oftentimes see products like retinol stored in airtight containers that protect the ingredient from destabilizing factors like those above. The same is true for the buzzy skin brightener vitamin C.

When it comes to choosing a vitamin C serum, Ford says, "Buy whatever you can afford, except the more money you pay, the more stable the formula should be." To reiterate: You can certainly buy a budget-friendly vitamin C serum, but if your product does come with a steep price tag, you may be investing for better stability.