mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This Is The Ideal Time To Go To Bed, According To A Holistic Psychiatrist

This Is The Ideal Time To Go To Bed, According To A Holistic Psychiatrist

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
There's An Easy Rule For Falling Asleep At The Right Time—Do You Follow It?

Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy

August 25, 2021 — 11:06 AM

Sleep recommendations are hardly one size fits all, and your ideal sleep routine will be unique to you. With that being said, according to mbg collective member and sleep expert, Ellen Vora M.D., there is an ideal bedtime window that many of us should be aiming for. Here's what to know:

Syncing with the sun:

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
sleep support+

It's long been known that our bodies' circadian rhythms sync with the sunrise and sunset. And according to Vora, it's often helpful to time your bedtime to these natural lighting cues.

"There's actually a period in the evening where we're perfectly tired," she explained in a recent TikTok. "It's our sweet spot where it's easy to fall asleep, and it's easy to sleep deeply through the night."

That sweet spot? Three hours after sunset.

"If we push past that point, we get what's called 'overtired,'" she says, adding that this causes the body to catch a second wind. "Your body says, 'There must be some good reason we're staying awake past the point of being tired,' so we release our stress hormone cortisol."

Cortisol causes us to feel wired and tired at the same time, and makes it hard to both fall asleep and stay asleep, she says.

Advertisement

What does this mean for seasonal sleep?

Now you might be thinking, does this mean you need to change your sleep schedule throughout the year as the sun sets earlier or later? A TikTok user had the same question, to which Vora responded, "this has to be adjusted at certain times of year and certain latitudes."

For example, in the peak of summertime here in New York, three hours after sunset is just before midnight. So if you do stick with this 3-hour rule in summer, you'd want to stay asleep until at least 7 a.m. to ensure that you're getting the recommended seven hours of sleep.

But according to research, many of us do tend to get a bit less sleep in the summer, which could speak to the effect of longer days and shorter nights.

The bottom line:

If you want to fall asleep quickly, you might want to try Vora's suggestion of syncing with the sun. In the case of late (or even extremely early) sunsets, you can adjust as necessary.

At the end of the day, though, finding your ideal bedtime comes down to listening to your body's cues and doing the best you can given your schedule. If the three-hour trick works for you, more power to you—but if it's not plausible due to family, work, or other circumstances, you can still focus on the myriad of other strategies for getting high-quality, deep sleep night after night.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

A Positive Psychiatrist’s Tips To Ease Everyday Stress (One May Surprise You)

Jason Wachob
A Positive Psychiatrist’s Tips To Ease Everyday Stress (One May Surprise You)
Mental Health

This 'Bite-Sized Habit' Is Scientifically Shown To Enhance Your Mood

Jamie Schneider
This 'Bite-Sized Habit' Is Scientifically Shown To Enhance Your Mood
Integrative Health

The Supplement Health Experts Swear By To Support Healthy Digestion*

Kristine Thomason
The Supplement Health Experts Swear By To Support Healthy Digestion*
Spirituality

Meet Virgo: The Zodiac's Most Dependable & Detail-Oriented Sign

Sarah Regan
Meet Virgo: The Zodiac's Most Dependable & Detail-Oriented Sign
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow
This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Integrative Health

5 Self-Care Practices For Busy Professionals, From A Functional Nutrition Coach

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Self-Care Practices For Busy Professionals, From A Functional Nutrition Coach
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

Can’t Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore
Can’t Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Integrative Health

Why Do We Really Age? A Longevity Expert Explains 2 Popular Theories

Sergey Young
Why Do We Really Age? A Longevity Expert Explains 2 Popular Theories
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Functional Food

The Flavorful, Antioxidant-Packed Basil Type You'll Want To Toss On Everything

Eliza Sullivan
The Flavorful, Antioxidant-Packed Basil Type You'll Want To Toss On Everything
Love

How Do You Rebuild Trust In A Relationship When It's Been Broken?

Kiaundra Jackson, LMFT
How Do You Rebuild Trust In A Relationship When It's Been Broken?
Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist & Here's How To Actually Feel Good About Your Body

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Sex Therapist & Here's How To Actually Feel Good About Your Body
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/when-you-should-go-to-sleep-form-holistic-psychiatrist

Your article and new folder have been saved!