 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Best Time To Stop Drinking Water For Better Sleep? It's Earlier Than You Think
|
Expert Reviewed The Best Time To Stop Drinking Water For Better Sleep? It's Earlier Than You Think

The Best Time To Stop Drinking Water For Better Sleep? It's Earlier Than You Think

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Is The Best Time To Stop Drinking Water If You Want To Sleep Better

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

January 20, 2022 — 10:33 AM

It’s common to place a glass of water at your bedside, just in case you feel thirsty during your wind-down routine—better to have water within arm’s reach, rather than leaving your cozy, warm bed to fill a cup. It turns out, though, drinking too much water before bed isn’t such a good idea; it can actually affect your sleep quality. But how much is too much? And what’s the exact cut-off time? 

Licensed psychologist and behavioral sleep doctor Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, breaks it down on the mindbodygreen podcast, and we grabbed the details for you below. 

When should you stop drinking water for better sleep? 

The relationship between hydration and sleep sits on a bell curve: Not enough hydration can mess with your quality of rest, as Harris notes that lack of sleep can be “very dehydrating.” A 2019 study even found that adults who had a short sleep duration (six hours or less) also had inadequate hydration levels. Whereas drinking too many liquids can result in multiple trips to the bathroom—which means more sleep interruptions throughout the night. 

So where is the hydration sweet spot? Ultimately, the exact hour differs for everyone (mbg’s founder and co-CEO, Jason Wachob, front loads his water intake and sets a limit at 7 p.m. to avoid late-night trips to the bathroom), but Harris suggests monitoring your fluids during the day and assessing from there. "Some people are not drinking enough during the day, so come nighttime, they're super thirsty," she says. They chug a glass or two of water, and then they may face frequent urination at night. "I encourage people to really try and hydrate throughout the day so that you're not backlogging it at night," she adds. If you’re looking for a specific number: Urologist Vannita Simma-Chiang, M.D., recommends taking your last sip of the day three to four hours before bed.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(221)
sleep support+

Of course, you shouldn’t banish your water bottle from the bedroom entirely—if you’re especially thirsty, go ahead and take a sip! Plus, some people take evening medications or wish to dabble in sleep supplements, which typically require some gulps of water to make swallowing easier. Harris agrees: “That's fine, but try to limit [the water] to eight ounces max,” she says. In our humble opinion, taking advantage of powerful sleep-promoting ingredients (like our blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) outweighs the potential effects from the extra fluid.* And anyways, you only need a couple sips to swallow a couple capsules (way less than eight ounces). 

Again, just remember to prioritize adequate hydration throughout the day: “I encourage everyone in the morning, if you've had a rough night of sleep, start your day with a big glass of water,” says Harris. “I always have water with a lemon slice in it.”  

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

It’s important to limit your water intake right before bed. While the exact timestamp differs for everyone, try to keep it within a few hours of your bedtime. It may even be helpful to, like Wachob, front load your water in the morning right when you wake up—not only can it help counteract the dehydrating effects of poor sleep, but you might not feel as thirsty when you start winding down. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(221)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(221)
sleep support+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Best Way To Get Soothing Magnesium — No Epsom Salt Bath Required*

Emma Loewe
The Best Way To Get Soothing Magnesium — No Epsom Salt Bath Required*
Integrative Health

I'm A Supermodel & Entrepreneur: These Are My Daily Tips For Productivity

Kate Bock
I'm A Supermodel & Entrepreneur: These Are My Daily Tips For Productivity
Beauty

You're Probably Holding Your Hairbrush Wrong — How To Use It Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Holding Your Hairbrush Wrong — How To Use It Like A Pro
Spirituality

The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Moon Sign In Vedic Astrology

Katy Jane, Ph.D.
The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Moon Sign In Vedic Astrology
Integrative Health

I Wanted Better Sleep Without The Grogginess: This Supplement Ticked Every Box*

Kit G. Murphy
I Wanted Better Sleep Without The Grogginess: This Supplement Ticked Every Box*
Love

A Psychologist Explains How Keeping Secrets Can Backfire On Couples

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
A Psychologist Explains How Keeping Secrets Can Backfire On Couples
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Ready For Aquarius Season? 7 Ways To Welcome The Powerful Energy Shift

The AstroTwins
Ready For Aquarius Season? 7 Ways To Welcome The Powerful Energy Shift
Recipes

21 Dairy-Free Desserts That Satisfy Every Type Of Sweet Tooth

Eliza Sullivan
21 Dairy-Free Desserts That Satisfy Every Type Of Sweet Tooth
Functional Food

Is Coconut Sugar Really A Healthy Sweetener? Nutritionists Break It Down

Marissa Miller
Is Coconut Sugar Really A Healthy Sweetener? Nutritionists Break It Down
Integrative Health

The Best Teas To Sip At The End Of A Stressful Day, Expert-Approved

Emma Loewe
The Best Teas To Sip At The End Of A Stressful Day, Expert-Approved
Functional Food

I’m A Registered Dietitian & These Are The Healthiest Fish To Eat

Morgan Chamberlain
I’m A Registered Dietitian & These Are The Healthiest Fish To Eat
Beauty

Dry Skin Was Getting In The Way Of My Life — Until I Tried This Body Lotion

Emma Loewe
Dry Skin Was Getting In The Way Of My Life — Until I Tried This Body Lotion
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/when-to-stop-drinking-water-for-better-sleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!