 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
NOW

When It Comes To Younger Looking Skin, Here Are The Ingredients To Look Out For

Written by Ryan Brady
When It Comes To Younger Looking Skin, Here Are The Ingredients To Look Out For

Image by VICTOR TORRES / Stocksy

June 1, 2022 — 9:00 AM

Creases, fine lines, and wrinkles are a healthy part of the aging process––but sometimes they appear quicker than we’d like. Luckily, there are things we can do to slow down the development, such as implementing a targeted skincare routine. However, when it comes to shopping the (metaphorical) skin care aisle, it can be hard to know what to look for. That’s where we come in. 

To help you in your search, we spoke with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engleman, who shared her go-to tips for promoting younger looking skin, including the top ingredients and products to look out for––like those offered through NOW® Solutions. With a vast lineup of research-based, affordable skincare products, and beauty-from-within supplements derived from pure ingredients, NOW® Solutions is an in-house fav. But we got the full scoop from Dr. Dendy.

mbg: What are some things we can do to slow down the development of fine lines? 

Dr. Dendy: One of the most important things you can do for your skin to slow down the development of fine lines is to protect your skin from the sun. In doing so, you need to limit the time you spend in the sun, more particularly, when the UV index is high (usually during midday). You should always wear sunscreen, year-round. 

Additionally, you should choose a topical skincare product that is right for you and the issues you are trying to tackle. NOW® Solutions Bakuchiol Serum is great because it contains bakuchiol, which is a plant-based retinol alternative for more sensitive skin that can help combat the appearance of imperfections and wrinkles. This beauty renewing formula moisturizes and refines for visibly younger-looking skin. Their Blemish Clear Gel Cleanser also includes this plant-based alternative that can aid in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

Shop this Story:

Bakuchiol Serum
NOW® Solutions

Bakuchiol Serum

Bakuchiol Serum

$15.99
Blemish Clear Gel Cleanser
NOW® Solutions

Blemish Clear Gel Cleanser

Blemish Clear Gel Cleanser

$11.99
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

mbg: What are the top ingredients to look out for when it comes to promoting younger looking skin?

Dr. Dendy: Some of the top topical ingredients to look out for when it comes to promoting younger looking skin are retinoids, or vitamin A compounds such as retinol and retinoic acid. For those with more sensitive skin, choosing a plant-based retinol alternative like bakuchiol is a great option. Also, products that include vitamin C (ascorbic acid), tea extracts, coenzyme Q10, hyaluronic acid, collagen and astaxanthin all help with promoting youthful-looking skin.*

When It Comes To Younger Looking Skin, Here Are The Ingredients To Look Out For

Image by Atolas / Stocksy

​​mbg: How do each of these ingredients work to support youthful skin?

Dr. Dendy: Ingredients listed above, especially vitamin C, retinol and vitamin A all help keep the skin looking younger because they offer protection from free radicals, which helps brighten your skin, calm irritation, and smooth fine lines. Topical retinol or its plant-based alternative, bakuchiol, is a healthy way to reduce the appearance of wrinkles

Hyaluronic acid is a natural component of skin and exists in all connective tissue in the body. Dietary supplements––like Hydration Rescue––with hyaluronic acid can help the skin retain moisture, making the skin look more youthful and radiant.* Finally, supplemental astaxanthin is a clinically validated ingredient that helps promote the health of the skin's collagen layer, support skin hydration, promote smooth skin and enhance skin elasticity.*  

Shop this Story:

Hydration Rescue
NOW® Solutions

Hydration Rescue

$23.99

with With Hyabest® Hyaluronic Acid

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

mbg: How can we best integrate all of this into our skincare routine? 

Dr. Dendy: The best way you can integrate these ingredients into your skincare routine is by picking the right products that work for your skin type. This can come with a lot of trial and error, but eventually you’ll figure out a routine that works for you. Some products that can be integrated across skin types include Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Facial Mist (great topical mist hydration boost for any time of day), Vitamin C + Ferulic Acid Serum (can help brighten and tighten, and this topical serum can be used both morning and night) and Aquatic Beauty Powder (collagen + astaxanthin supplement that can be mixed into a favorite beverage or even just water, any time of day). These all deliver bioactive ingredients that directly target your skin to make it more youthful in the most healthy and natural way possible.*

Shop this Story:

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Facial Mist
NOW® Solutions

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Facial Mist

$12.29

A blend of hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, fruit and cucumber extracts.

Glow up here we come.

Personally, there’s nothing we love more than shopping for skincare products––especially ones that help to promote a youthful glow. And now that we have an expert-informed list of key ingredients and products to look for, it’s officially time for a shopping spree. We’ll take all of the above––please and thank you. 

 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady is a Content Freelancer at mindbodygreen. She received her B.A. in Visual Arts from Yale University and is currently finishing her M.A. degree in Clinical Psychology, with...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Chlorine and Saltwater Can Damage Your Hair — Here's How To Prevent That

Hannah Frye
Chlorine and Saltwater Can Damage Your Hair — Here's How To Prevent That
Beauty

Make This One Swap In Your Routine To Prevent Body Breakouts, Says A Derm

Hannah Frye
Make This One Swap In Your Routine To Prevent Body Breakouts, Says A Derm
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Spirituality

How To Use Astrology To Actually Optimize Creativity & Manifestation

Kayse Budd M.D.
How To Use Astrology To Actually Optimize Creativity & Manifestation
Integrative Health

Walking Like This Over Time May Be Linked To Dementia, Study Finds

Merrell Readman
Walking Like This Over Time May Be Linked To Dementia, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids Really All That Important? Experts Explain

Morgan Chamberlain
Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids Really All That Important? Experts Explain
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

Poor Circulation? Try This Simple Yoga Pose To Get Your Blood Pumping

Merrell Readman
Poor Circulation? Try This Simple Yoga Pose To Get Your Blood Pumping
Integrative Health

How This Antioxidant-Packed Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals*

Morgan Chamberlain
How This Antioxidant-Packed Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals*
Spirituality

This Will Be A Month Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Will Be A Month Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
Personal Growth

Is Your Financial Anxiety Sabotaging Your Well-Being? What Experts Say

Alexandra Engler
Is Your Financial Anxiety Sabotaging Your Well-Being? What Experts Say
Mental Health

11 Signs You Need To Take Better Care Your Brain (+ How To Do Just That)

Josey Murray
11 Signs You Need To Take Better Care Your Brain (+ How To Do Just That)
Integrative Health

Nootropics Are The Brain-Boosting Ingredients You Need In Your Supplement

Josey Murray
Nootropics Are The Brain-Boosting Ingredients You Need In Your Supplement
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/when-it-comes-to-younger-looking-skin-here-are-the-ingredients-to-look-out-for

Your article and new folder have been saved!