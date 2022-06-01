When It Comes To Younger Looking Skin, Here Are The Ingredients To Look Out For

Dr. Dendy: The best way you can integrate these ingredients into your skin care routine is by picking the right products that work for your skin type. This can come with a lot of trial and error, but eventually, you'll figure out a routine that works for you. Some products that can be integrated across skin types include Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Facial Mist (great topical mist hydration boost for any time of day), Vitamin C + Ferulic Acid Serum (can help brighten and tighten, and this topical serum can be used both morning and night) and Aquatic Beauty Powder (collagen + astaxanthin supplement that can be mixed into a favorite beverage or even just water, any time of day). These all deliver bioactive ingredients that directly target your skin to make it more youthful in the most healthy and natural way possible.*