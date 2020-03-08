What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?

According to one 2018 review in the Journal of Infection Prevention, not drying your hands in a medical setting (either at all or not well enough) is an infection risk, as wet hands increase the chances for cross-infection and environmental contamination.

That's because the transmission of bacteria, which clings to moisture, is more likely to happen between wet skin than dry. Drying your hands takes care of the moisture, as well as some of that transference if you're using a paper towel which will go in the trash.

Not only that, but over-washing (especially with hot water) can strip the skin of its natural oils, causing the skin to dry out and crack. This open skin is then at a greater risk of infection. But one study by Rutgers University from 2017 actually found hot water isn't any more effective in killing germs than cold.