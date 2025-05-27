Yes, freezing your ginger is possible (just like avocados!)—and it's a really convenient way to have fresh ginger on hand. But follow Ortiz-Millili's tip: "I grate it and place it in a small plastic container in thin layers—2 tablespoons or so—with pieces of parchment paper in between and freeze it," she says. "I place it in the refrigerator the night before I need it, and the next day it's ready to mix in with my other ingredients."