Don't Ignore How Your Workweek Is Impacting Your Sleep
You can meal-prep every Sunday and fill your fridge with nutritious foods, but if work regularly spills into your evenings, your sleep may still suffer. Maybe you've pushed dinner back to finish a project or answered emails long after logging off.
A new study examined how diet and weekly work hours relate to sleep health, and suggests that your work schedule deserves a closer look.
About the study
The research analyzed data from 8,339 adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2007 and 2014.
Researchers looked at how much participants worked each week and how healthy their diets were, using the Healthy Eating Index (HEI).
This index scores diets based on how closely they follow U.S. dietary guidelines, including how much fruit, vegetables, and whole grains people eat and how much added sugar they consume. Higher scores indicate healthier overall diets.
They then compared these factors with two measures of sleep health: getting six hours of sleep or less per night and having a diagnosed sleep disorder.
Working longer hours was linked to more sleep problems
More than 41% of participants reported getting six hours of sleep or less per night, while nearly 7% had a diagnosed sleep disorder.
People with healthier diets initially appeared less likely to experience insufficient sleep or have a diagnosed sleep disorder. However, once researchers accounted for other health and lifestyle factors, diet quality alone was no longer significantly linked to either outcome.
Work hours showed a clearer association. People working 40 hours a week or less had significantly lower odds of insufficient sleep than those working longer hours.
The strongest results appeared among people who both ate healthier diets and worked 40 hours or less per week. They had lower odds of insufficient sleep and diagnosed sleep disorders than people who ate less healthfully and worked longer hours.
Even among those with less-healthy diets, shorter workweeks were associated with lower odds of insufficient sleep.
Why your work schedule could affect your sleep
Food and work may influence sleep through different pathways. Tryptophan, an amino acid found in foods like meat, dairy, nuts, and legumes, helps the body produce serotonin, which is involved in making melatonin, the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle.
Long work hours can leave less time to eat regular meals, unwind, and get to bed on time.
They may also increase physical and mental stress, making it harder to switch off. Previous research cited by the study has linked longer working hours with anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances.
Give your workweek a sleep-friendly boundary
If work regularly eats into your evenings, try a few changes:
- Set a log-off time: Avoid letting nonurgent emails pull you back into work after hours.
- Protect your wind-down routine: Make time to read, stretch, or take a short walk before bed.
- Keep meals consistent: Have a few easy, balanced meals ready for busy days.
- Prioritize both habits: Aim for manageable work hours while continuing to eat nutritious foods. The strongest associations with better sleep appeared when both habits were in place.
The takeaway
A healthier plate is great, but it can't always make up for a workweek that leaves you running on empty. Give yourself permission to clock out. Your sleep may thank you for it.